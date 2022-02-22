16 and Pregnant Season 5 mom Jordan Cashmyer passed away on January 15 at the age of 26. Jordan struggled with drug addiction throughout her short life, and it has been confirmed that it was a drug overdose that caused her death.
The Sun obtained a copy of the coroner’s report after an autopsy was performed. The report states that Jordan was found in her Westminster, Maryland apartment and described her as “well-nourished” at the time of her death.
Jordan’s cause of death is listed as fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. “The autopsy report revealed there ‘appeared to be a needle puncture’ on her right arm, though needle tracks were not observed,” The Sun reports.
“Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it,” Jordan’s father wrote as a part of a GoFundMe fundraising campaign. The campaign was hoping to raise money to cover Jordan’s funeral expenses in addition to helping the family take care of Jordan’s orphaned 6-month-old daughter, Lyla.
More from the GoFundMe, which has raised $9,970 so far:
We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them. Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months. Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life.
Please help our family cover the costs of Jordan’s memorial and start a fund for Lyla’s future. We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that. Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.
Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan’s passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace.
Lots of Love, The Cashmyers.
The father of #16andPregnant mom Jordan Cashmyer has started a GoFundMe to raise money for her orphaned 6-month-old daughter Lyla and Jordan's funeral expenses. Here's the GoFundMe link: https://t.co/jOMTq87KU1
More from Jordan's dad, and her obituary: https://t.co/SKtqS9xH3A
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 28, 2022
As mentioned in the campaign description, Lyla’s father also passed away recently. His name was Michael and he died on September 9th, 2021 at the age of 30. “I want to thank everyone for their condolences and loving words,” Jordan wrote on Facebook on September 10. “I’m sorry if I don’t respond right away, things are just extremely difficult…right now.”
According to The Sun, a Maryland coroner’s office listed Michael’s cause of death as “heroin, cocaine and fentanyl intoxication.”
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com