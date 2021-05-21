This March the Internet was in a frenzy over the possibility of Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes containing crispy shrimp tails. However, that was just the beginning of the rollercoaster.
A lot transpired in the mania over shrimp cereal, and at least one seafood restaurant has capitalized on the idea of serving up a delicious dish based on the fiasco. To further ramp up the hype, the man who found possible shrimp tails in his cereal, Jensen Karp, is a comedy writer and podcaster who happens to be married to Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in Boy Meets World. When the public was just trying to process this information, Jensen swiftly met with backlash from a host of his ex-girlfriends and coworkers, who claimed he’s a narcissistic liar, among other things. What a wild ride!
Did Cinnamon Toast Crunch gaslight Jensen?
Jensen released DMs between himself and Cinnamon Toast Crunch to prove that the company was “gaslighting” him. Behind the scenes, CTC was asking him to send in the tails for sampling, while publicly they were claiming that the “shrimp tails” were actually clumps of cinnamon sugar that weren’t blended well enough.
“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp,” Cinnamon Toast Crunch tweeted.
Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Adam Wall, a Carcinologist, tweeted an offer to help with the journey of finding out what these shrimp-shaped objects are:
What is a milkshake duck?
Quickly after the world was trying to process the fact that the guy who found shrimp tails in his cereal is married to Topanga, he got outed as a villain. In Internet Lore, this means Jensen is a “milkshake duck,” an idea created by comic artist who goes by @pixelatedboat on Twitter.
The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist
— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) June 12, 2016
The following are tweets accusing Jensen of not being the best dude, and possibly untrustworthy:
Screenwriter Stephani Mickus: “Hahaha my quickly deleted subtweet yesterday said ‘oh no I can’t follow the latest viral saga cause I was blocked in 2014 b/c I was not gracious enough after a surprise threesome! But not before I was told to ‘be careful or I would never work in this town again’. The amount of women who DM’d me with stories today. Let alone the ones I have known about for years and talked to about our shared experiences. Oh lord.”
Actress Melissa Stetten, an ex-girlfriend: “‘What you may not know about the man behind the viral posts’ what like he’s a manipulative gaslighting narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised I hadn’t killed myself because my life was so worthless?” wrote Actress Actress Melissa Stetten. “Getting lots of texts from girls still in therapy over his terror. At least we have this fun little club!”
Former coworkers also took to Twitter to call him out for stealing intellectual property and lying:
Brandon Bird, a painter: “Just fyi, the shrimp tails guy is both a marketing professional and someone who’s lied to my face without flinching.”
Podcaster and comedian John Cullen tweeted “Next thing you know shrimp man will claim that he found the podcast idea and name he stole from us in a bag of Cheerios. Anyway he’s done way worse and way larger-scale things to people and so this small part of it genuinely doesn’t matter all that much but hey, at least we’ll have all the memories.”
Jensen Karp has not tweeted or given an update on the situation since March 24, 2021, when he announced that he was sending in the shrimp tails to General Mills for testing. No DNA results have been shared as of May 21, 2021.
No real update and I’m not posting about this bullshit all day again. Waiting for the envelope I agreed on from General Mills to send them back pieces and some of a shrimp tail will leave home for DNA testing at Noon. They grow up so fast.
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021
On a happier note, his wife Danielle Fishel Karp, announced on her 40th birthday that she is pregnant with the couple’s 2nd child! Congrats!