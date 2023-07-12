GOLD RUSH Dakota Fred Hurt has died from brain cancer at 80

The family of Gold Rush miner Dakota Fred Hurt have confirmed that he passed away on Tuesday. His passing was one day after his 80th birthday, and just a few months after Fred announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.
Here’s the official statement about Fred’s passing posted on his Facebook page:
“Dakota” Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family. He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many.
If you feel inclined to donate on Fred’s behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred’s honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills.
https://mikeroweworks.org/donate/
Please note that this is the only donation request from Fred’s family.
The official Gold Rush Facebook page replied in the comments of the announcement. “Sending all our love and best wishes to Fred and those that loved, admired, and worked with him 💛.”
The show’s Twitter account shared a similar message with a tweet revealing the sad news to Gold Rush fans:
The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt's passing. His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/SAtoMD4taT
— Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) July 12, 2023
Gold Rush executive producer, and host of The Dirt, Christo Doyle shared this tweet about Fred’s passing:
RIP Dakota Fred. He was a great man with big dreams that worked incredibly hard to achieve them. My thoughts are with Dustin & family. pic.twitter.com/2CM3BxwnBx
— Christo Doyle (@ChristoDoyle) July 12, 2023
Back in May, Dakota Fred shared “a rare picture” with his son, and Gold Rush: White Water co-star, Dustin Hurt on Facebook:
“Had a great visit with Dustin on his way to Alaska,” Fred added in the comments. “I would like to thank the thousands of well-wishing folks who have sent their ￼blessings.”
Fred previously expressed his gratitude for the love and support he received in a Facebook post on April 1:
Good Morning Folks,
I know haven’t been very interactive on here lately. Thousands and thousands of you have responded to me about my diagnosis and have sent your support. The outpouring of support, prayers and blessings have impacted me incredibly.
It’s hard to explain in a physical way but I can tell you that every single one of your well wishes have literally reached me, encouraged me and have provided strength and I thank you folks for that. 👍
As a fan of Gold Rush, and as a fan of Fred, I’d like to say thanks to him for sharing his numerous skills as well as his wonderful personality and sense of humor. I’m so thankful that this rare opportunity presented itself that allowed millions of people to get to know him. He will certainly be missed by many.
Rest In Peace Fred.
