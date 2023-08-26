Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars Erica Mena and Addie “Bambi” Richardson were arrested with Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Rodney “ZellSwag” Shaw early this morning after a brawl at an Atlanta club.
From Fox 5 Atlanta:
Atlanta Police say they responded to Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road NE in Buckhead at approximately 11:40 p.m. Aug. 25 because of a dispute on the property. Upon arrival, the responding officer observed three patrons in a physical altercation with the security guards for the business. The responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to APD, but they became physically aggressive towards him.
Here’s a video with three clips of the incident. Stay tuned to the end to see Saucy Santana doing his best A-Train impersonation by darting out of the bar at mach-3:
VIDEO: LHHATL & LHHH | Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson & Zellswag Arrested For Battery In Georgia https://t.co/Mh79DfgLpb 👮🏼 pic.twitter.com/B40od7mXc5
— Reality Wives (@realitywives) August 26, 2023
There is also a video clip of police actually arresting the suspects and escorting them out of the bar in handcuffs:
Erica Mena, Zell Swag & Bambi Richardson were involved in a physical altercation last night at a bar in Buckhead & were booked into the Fulton County Jail. #LHHATL #LHHH pic.twitter.com/WkQ2zfpoVP
— RealityEntertainmentTV (@realityenttv) August 26, 2023
Fulton County Jail has been churning out headline-grabbing booking photos all week, and today they added mug shots for Erica, Bambi and Zellswag. The photos are included at the top of this post.
According to jail records, Bambi and ZellSwag were charged with misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. ZellSwag also caught a charge for simple battery.
Erica Mena criminal charges
Erica Mena looks to be in the most legal trouble — by far. She was charged with a felony count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence. She’s also facing two charges of simple battery and a charge of simple battery against an officer.
Erica Mena’s bond is set at $20,000 — which is $5,000 for each of her four charges. ZellSwag’s bond is $10,000 while Bambi’s bond is $5,000. At the time of this article, all three suspects are listed as still being in custody of the Fulton County Jail.
Saucy Santana responds
After Saucy Santana set off a sonic boom rushing out of the bar, he took to social media to share his side of things. According to his account, it makes sense that Erica caught the most charges because she was the one who was most out of pocket.
“Erica was very belligerent,” he says. “I don’t know, maybe she probably got too drunk or whatever the case is. She was real wild last night.”
Santana continues by revealing how the whole thing began. “[Erica] got into it with the security guards. It was, like, three, four big securities on top of her.”
Santana says ZellSwag was “just being a man” and “was trying to de-escalate the situation.”
And what about his lightning quick exit? “I got the f*** out of Dodge because I don’t play that!” Santana says.
Here’s Santana’s full statement video:
#SaucySantana talks about the incident that went down last night involving Erica Mena, Bambi, & Zell👀 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/btizFeHTrN
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 26, 2023
Booking photos: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com