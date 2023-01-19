Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby girl! See name and photo

“She’s here!” That’s how Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced their baby girl earlier today.
In a heartwarming Instagram post, the two share the name of their newest addition and we think it’s very cute!
Esti Maxine Stephens
Welcome to the world, Esti Maxine Stephens! That’s the name of Teigen and Legends fourth child.
The new parents posted a photo of their baby with siblings Luna and Miles. Their 3rd, which the couple named Jack, unfortunately didn’t make it past 20 weeks.
Because of their staggering loss, Esti is considered a ‘rainbow baby,’ a child welcomed after ‘the storm.’
An Instagram post, with the above photo, reads as follows:
She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X
Breaking down the name
While the couple hasn’t yet shared how they came up with the name, we have some of our own ideas on what Esti Maxine Stephens may stand for.
Esti is a unique name. It’s hard to figure out exactly what it means, but according to Prokelara.com, it likely represents “beautiful moon.”
It’s possible the pair found this to be a fitting name, considering older sister Luna also has a celestial moniker.
The #4,624 most popular name of 2022, we have a feeling its use is about to skyrocket.
While it’s possible that’s how the couple chose the name, it’s also possible that it’s an alternative spelling for Este, name of a member of the band Haim, also mentioned in Taylor Swift’s song “No Body, No Crime.”
Chrissy has defended Swift in the past, so if this convoluted guess is accurate, Teigen’s future daughter will likely be a Swiftie.
As for ‘Stephens’, fans may be surprised to learn that ‘Legend’ is NOT John’s real last name. His birth name is John Roger Stephens.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com