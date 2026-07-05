Disturbing Claims About Collin Gosselin’s Childhood Surfaced More Than a Decade Ago

Long before Collin Gosselin began publicly accusing his mother, Kate Gosselin, of mistreating him as a child, a controversial tell-all book claimed there was a much darker reality behind the family’s successful television image.

Now, as Collin prepares to release his own memoir, allegations originally published more than a decade ago are resurfacing, and raising new questions about what was happening inside the Gosselin home when the cameras were not rolling.

On June 30, 2026, Collin posted a disturbing allegation to his Instagram Story that claimed his mom Kate once wrote in a personal diary that she had to “pray to God to stop hitting me” when he was only two years old.

“This is why using my voice to put these things in the light is so important,” Collin wrote.

The diary Collin appeared to reference was reportedly among the private materials author Robert Hoffman used in his book, Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World: The Rise and Fall of a Reality TV Queen (affiliate link).

An early version of the tell-all was briefly sold in 2012 before Amazon removed it after only a few days. A much longer, self-published edition was released in 2014. It was presented as an exposé of the reality-TV family, and included what Hoffman described as excerpts and information taken from Kate’s private journals, emails and personal records.

Among the most disturbing portions were alleged journal passages describing Kate’s frustration with Collin when he and the other sextuplets were toddlers. The book claimed the entries documented harsh physical discipline, intense anger and Kate’s fear that she could lose control while punishing him.

Those passages have circulated online for years, but Collin’s recent statement appears to be one of the first times he has directly connected his own childhood accusations to the alleged diary material.

However, the book’s history is complicated—and its contents should not be treated as independently verified proof.

Hoffman maintained that he obtained Kate’s discarded materials from her trash. Kate offered a different account. In an August 2013 federal lawsuit against Hoffman and her former husband, Jon Gosselin, Kate alleged that Jon had accessed her password-protected email, banking information and cellphone and had stolen a hard drive containing private information before passing materials to Hoffman.

Her lawsuit also alleged that the book contained information that was defamatory, untrue or presented in a false and negative light.

Kate reportedly dropped the lawsuit later in 2013. Because the case did not proceed to a full trial and verdict, the court never issued a final ruling establishing whether the disputed journal passages were authentic, altered or accurately represented by Hoffman.

Still, the alleged journal entries have gained renewed significance because of how closely some of the book’s themes appear to resemble Collin’s later accounts.

Collin has alleged that he was treated differently from his siblings, isolated inside the family home and subjected to physical and emotional abuse. He has also claimed that Kate restrained him, even using zip-ties, and kept him in a monitored basement room: allegations Kate and her representatives have denied.

Collin was placed in a residential behavioral program in 2016. Kate said at the time that he required treatment for what she described as special needs and unpredictable behavior. Collin now claims the placement was connected to his refusal to continue filming and his attempts to speak about what he says was happening at home.

Jon was ultimately awarded custody of Collin in December 2018.

Kate has continued to reject Collin’s portrayal of his childhood. In recent social-media comments, she characterized his allegations as false or “ridiculous” and said people do not understand the challenges of raising a child with serious mental-health concerns. Jon has disputed Kate’s descriptions of Collin’s diagnoses.

Collin is expected to expand on his accusations in In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, scheduled for release on October 13, 2026.