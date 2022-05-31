There were a number of bizarre elements to the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial that’s currently in jury deliberation, but one of the most bizarre occurrences was the witness who testified while vaping and driving.
Johnny Depp’s former doorman Alejandro Romero didn’t want to be testifying. He made that clear verbally, but also through his actions. He treated the Zoom testimony like an annoying call that he had to get out of the way.
While technically on the stand, Alejandro had a drink of soda, took a drag from a vape, and then started driving to get some lunch.
Alejandro worked as a doorman at the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles where Johnny and Amber lived during their short marriage. Alejandro was asked if he ever saw any bruises, swelling or other injuries on Amber, which he denied ever seeing. He said that he would have spoken to someone if he did. “You would cover any bruise, but you cannot cover the swelling,” he noted.
He was frustrated about being asked these questions, though. “I’m not agreeing to testify against anyone of domestic violence because I was not there, I didn’t see anything,” he said. “I didn’t hear anything. I was not there, I was never there, I was probably hundreds of miles away and got no idea what happened. That’s it.”
“I’m so stressed out because of this, I just don’t want to deal with this anymore. I’m tired, I don’t want to deal with this court case, everybody’s got problems and I don’t want to deal with this anymore,” he said shortly before he started his engine and started driving. off while still answering questions.
Amber’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft asked Alejandro if Amber Heard was nice to him during the hundreds of times he interacted with her. “Yes, yes,” Alejandro said as he turned his steering wheel. “I’m not gonna say no because she was really always nice.”
Does this type of testimony happen often?
Apparently not. After Alejandro testified Judge Penney Azcarate broke for lunch and then appeared to contemplate all of her life choices. She said she’d seen a lot of things but “that was a first.”