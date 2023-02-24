Chrissy Teigen will pay ‘pretty much anything’ for your expired Altoids

Chrissy Teigen has said some wild things in the past, but her latest tweet might be the silliest of all!
Looks like the Chrissy’s Court star has a sweet tooth, and she’s willing to pay big bucks to anyone who has some discontinued Altoids.
Chrissy’s cravings
Chrissy Teigen is just like us! Well… most of the time… but her recent tweet is very relatable.
We all have at least one candy that we crave even though its production has been ceased (ours is Creme Savers) and as it turns out, Teigens is Mango Altoids Sours!
Twitter user @dfarella posted about the ‘curiously strong’ mints of the past, and the Cravings cookbook author couldn’t help but chime in.
if anyone has these laying around somewhere I will pay pretty much anything https://t.co/vOFEhMo2Yr
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2023
Chrissy Teigen Net Worth
When Chrissy Teigen says she’ll pay ‘pretty much anything,’ what does that really mean? Well, if you go based on her estimated net worth, it could be a lot.
In January 2023, Teigen was worth a whopping $75M . This comes from several cookbooks and tv shows like Chrissy’s Court and Lip Sync Battle, which she hosted until 2019.
Her husband, crooner John Legend, has his own nest egg as well. If he was willing to contribute to her Altoids addiction he’d be able to offer up an estimated $100M… dang!
Altoid Sours
So what is the big hype about the Mango Altoids Sours that Teigen wants her hands on? The candy was popular from 2004 to 2010 when it was discontinued for being a low seller?!
Yes, according to Bustle, the curiously sour mints, which came in five flavors: raspberry, lime, apple, tangerine, and mango, were cancelled because of “low national demand.”
@bijoualley
I RECREATED ALTOIDS SOURS!!! #fyp #foryou #Chefbij #nostalgia #throwback #altoids #candy #sour
Because the internet is a CRAZY place, users on TikTok have figured out a hack on how to make your own Sour Altoids at home. Maybe Chrissy could try this recipe for her next cookbook?
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com