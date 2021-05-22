The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is upon us and there is so much to be revealed this season, including Erika Jayne Girardi’s “dark summer” of divorce and legal drama. On a lighter note, Kyle Richards got a nose job. She needed surgery to repair damage from when she broke her nose a few years ago filming Halloween, and she decided to “make it cuter,” while she was in the process.
Dr. Grigoryants, who performed the surgery, said that the procedure would slow down aging for Kyle and “took 10 years” off of her.
Lisa Rinna came over to see Kyle while she was recuperating. She let’s Lisa know that’s she’s been been eating soup and buying things online. When Lisa asks if she got any good things, Kyle says she doesn’t even remember what she bought, mostly likely due to the post-op medications she was probably taking.
Here’s the healed nose, which Kyle seems to be extremely satisfied with: