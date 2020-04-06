OK, but who from The Notebook did Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie both sleep with?

It’s been a few weeks since Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie confirmed they’d both banged the same star of the 2004 pseudo-classic The Notebook. Neither woman is spilling any more tea than that. And coronavirus cabin fever hasn’t set in for them yet, so we can’t count on an IG Live meltdown for the goods. That means it’s up to us to figure out which of the movie’s male leads enjoyed the company of two of Bravo’s best-known leading ladies back in his early 2000s glory days.
In case you missed out on this story when it first made the rounds, here’s a quick recap. A few weeks back, Brandi Glanville went on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast and dropped the first bit of gossip. In response to the question “Any other famous hookups that you can tell us about?”, Brandi responded: “I had so many. I dated a lot. I made out a lot. I dated one of the men in The Notebook. They were single at the time. That’s all I’ll say.”
Then, Scheana turned up the heat by bringing up the same thing on a different episode of Everything Iconic a couple of weeks later. As first reported by Reality Tea, when the general topic of Brandi Glanville and Scheana came up, Scheana started this exchange:
“Her and I have so many things and other people in common, considering we’ve both slept with someone from The Notebook.” But, was it the same person? Danny asked, “James Marsden?” But Scheana said, “I’m not gonna answer that question.” Instead, she just teased, “There were other guys in that movie. I’m just saying there were other people in that movie.”
Obviously, the first two people to come to mind are Ryan Gosling and James Marsden. But I think we can eliminate Marsden as a possibility because a) he was married until 2011 and b) Scheana seemed to suggest that it was one of those “other people” in the movie. And if there’s one thing we know about both Brandi Glanville and Scheana, it’s that their thirst is very real. The Hollywood Gossip put it best: “If either of them banged an A-lister, they probably wouldn’t be able to resist telling the world.”
Which means Gosling is likely not the person they both slept with, either. There have also been plenty of jokes — some of them good! — about whether it was James Garner (76 when The Notebook came out) or Sam Shepard (61 upon release). Garner hadn’t been single since 1956, and Shepard was in a relationship with Jessica Lange from the early 80s until 2009. The most common *likely* answer is Kevin Connolly, who starred in Entourage the same year The Notebook was released and who I just realized played the brother on Unhappily Ever After. Unhappily had to be the strangest major(ish) network show of its time, and maybe of all time, or at least until the current Peak TV era began.
But I digress. I think it’s important that we remember the complete spectrum of male, age-appropriate actors in The Notebook, which IMDB informs me is easily in the dozens. If we’re going to hold Brandi Glanville and Scheana’s thirst against them to rule out the possibility of big-name stars, why can’t we go in the other direction and assume they maybe slept with someone considerably less well-known? Matt Shelly as Seabrook Boy #1 comes to mind, right there with Bradley D. Capshaw and his portrayal of Injured Soldier. No self-respecting Notebook-ophile would dare sleep on the possibility of Chuck Pacheco (Bus Driver) or Daniel Chamblin — billed as Dan Chamblin — who of course played Buyer #3. If you didn’t think of it already, have an image of Brandi and / or Scheana entwined with the most famous extra of them all: Tobias Fünke, whose turn as Frightened Inmate #2 still brings chills, and for all sorts of different reasons. Happy speculating!
(Photo credits: Brandi Glanville and Scheana via Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.