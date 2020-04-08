LINKS Adele’s divorce details, Boris Johnson in ICU, RIP John Prine…

DLISTED – The judge presiding over the split between Adele and Simon Konecki has agreed to keep Adele’s divorce details secret, so we can still only speculate about exactly how much of the singer’s $172 million fortune is heading Simon’s way. Not that anyone except medical professions has much else to do these days
CELEBITCHY – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been hospitalized due to coronavirus this past Sunday, has now been moved to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Johnson has been “given oxygen,” though his office appears to be fighting back against the notion that he’s on or has maybe needed a ventilator; Johnson’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has also been deputized as a pseudo-interim PM
JEZEBEL – RIP to the legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died of coronavirus complications yesterday at the age of 73. Prine had been hospitalized for several weeks; after news of his death broke, social media quickly became a repository of memories of and tributes to Prine
VOX – Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about whether coronavirus is an airborne disease; let this handy dandy explainer + podcast put your mind at ease. (Technically, it’s not, and in this case “technically” is actually reason for a sigh of relief)
REALITY TEA – “Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice’s Dad’s Death Is A Loss To The Whole World; ‘He Was Such A Light In Everybody’s Life'”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Baby Mama Jen Harley Blames Jersey Shore for Ruining Their Family; Says Ronnie Hasn’t Seen Daughter In Months”
THE BLAST – Tori Spelling, fresh off the success of the canceled second Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, is getting rightly dragged for trying to charge $95 for a “virtual meet and greet.” The event –limited to just 20 lucky fans, mind you — apparently involved getting a “virtual selfie,” which you can get for free if you have a friend with basic Photoshop knowledge or if you just catch Tori on the street and in a good mood
LAINEY GOSSIP – Matt Damon was supposed to film a movie in Ireland this spring, but then the coronavirus pandemic happened, so Ireland is where Matt Damon is self-isolating. He’s with his wife and daughters, at least, but has also been spotted taking pictures with a fan at least once — as in, standing next to the woman and putting his arm around her? (In case it wasn’t already obvious, the hook here is that Matt is well within six feet of a stranger. Stop getting within six feet of strangers, the general population of the entire world)
GO FUG YOURSELF – I would never have said an essay + accompanying photo spread of Renee Zellweger wearing something sheer could be compelling…and then I started reading GFY
THE BLEMISH – R. Kelly would really, really, really like coronavirus to be the reason he gets out of prison temporarily. But the judge in Kelly’s case really, really, really believes he’s a flight risk, and so prison is where R. Kelly will stay
(Photo credit: Adele’s divorce details via Instagram)
