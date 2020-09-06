According to a new report, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Colt Johnson’s ex Jess Caroline has made it official with her American boyfriend Brian Hanvey by getting married! The marriage reports are backed up by Jess and Brian’s social media posts over the past couple months, which indicate that Jess was in Michigan with Brian’s family for roughly a month before both were spotted wearing rings on their left ring fingers.
The initial marriage report came from Instagrammer @coca.valdez, who got a tip from a “reliable source” who told her via DM that “a little bird whispered that Jess and the dude Larissa did the music video with are married.” In the comments, @coca.valdez assured her readers that the tip was legit and the marriage happened very recently.
We reached out to our own little bird in Las Vegas and we were told the same — that Jess and Brian are now husband and wife.
In case you missed it, Jess has been dating musician Brian Hanvey for months. As mentioned by @coca.valdez’s source, Brian is the singer who recorded a music video in Las Vegas last year featuring Larissa dos Santos Lima and her plastic surgery patron Eric Nichols.
There is no record of a marriage license for Brian and Jess in Clark County, Nevada. Hoping for some sort of confirmation, I combed through the couple’s social media posts from the past couple months, as well as those of Brian’s family. The results indicate that it is very likely that the couple got married in Brian’s home state of Michigan — possibly on August 1.
Jess and Brian were in Michigan with his family for at least a month beginning in July. The August 1 date that I mention stems from this Facebook post made by Brian on July 28 looking for an event photographer:
Are any photographers in Michigan free Saturday from 12-4? Message me if you want to make some money! Tag photographers in the comments if you know someone good!
A photographer from Columbus, Ohio replied and Jess responded by tagging Brian. “He sent me an email and I replied with some pricing and package info,” the photographer replied to Jess.
(Jess and Brian’s parents had some very friendly interactions in the comments, so it seems that she hit it off with the Hanveys.)
Unfortunately, Macomb County marriage records are not accessible online. My guess is that the clerk there will be inundated with emails and/or phone calls Tuesday morning.
On August 22, Brian and Jess began their road trip from Michigan to Las Vegas, where they apparently intend to live. (Brian lived in Las Vegas for roughly a year before recently moving to New York.)
On August 26, Brian shared a photo of himself “somewhere in Utah” and you can see that he is wearing a ring on his left ring finger:
After the couple arrived in Las Vegas, Jess shared a series of photos and videos out having fun with some of her female friends during a bachelorette party in which she can also be seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger. She shared a Cameo video wearing the bling as well:
If Jess and Brian are indeed married, that raises A LOT of questions that I have no answer to. There hasn’t been enough time for Jess to get a K-1 visa application approved, so I assume their plan is to get her a spousal visa. Or perhaps Brian is willing to move to Brazil?
Also, how is Jess in the United States and free to move all around the country? I know she was in Chicago as an au pair, but she must be here now on a tourist visa or something similar?
Why would the couple move to Las Vegas? I realize that they both have friends there, but it seems like an unlikely choice unless they plan to continue filming with TLC in connection with Colt and/or Larissa. Then again, it could be that Jess and Brian are angling to be featured themselves, maybe even on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? That is purely speculation though.
One thing’s for sure, it doesn’t appear that their move to Las Vegas was motivated by Brian having a great job opportunity. He shared a post on Instagram this week revealing that he is currently delivering pizzas for Domino’s Pizza. I have no idea what Jess is doing to make money.
Speaking of making money, Colt Johnson is stirring up the internet as he recently launched a $25-a-month OnlyFans account. So far, he has only shared one photo — but unlike his infamous scrotograph, it’s a whopper! In the photo, Colt recreates Ali Larter’s infamous whipped cream bikini from the movie Varsity Blues. (You can click here for a memed version of Colt’s whipped Johnson if you’re brave enough.)
In addition to the controversial Vienna sausage dessert pic, Colt’s OnlyFans is also getting a lot of attention due to his choice of a profile image and his description for himself:
The image was originally from Colt’s infamous 2019 divorce party at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club in Las Vegas, but the faces of the dancers have been replaced by Larissa, Jess and his rumored new gal pal-turned-girlfriend Vanessa. Here’s the original photo:
The profile photo inspired some very irate responses from Jess and Larissa.
UPDATE – Colt has since changed his profile image to a sultry photo of himself posing in front of a fireplace in red silk pajamas with his chest exposed. He’s basically Colt Burgundy.
