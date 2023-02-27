Four cowboys look for love on revived reality series Farmer Wants a Wife

FOX has a revived series coming out March 8 and it will have you goin’ country! Farmer Wants a Wife, an American iteration of the international hit, will follow four cowboys as they look for love in their rural towns.
We have the details on the romantic farmers and the superstar host who will hopefully help find them find their match!
Farmer Wants a Wife
Farmer Wants a Wife isn’t a new concept. In fact, the show is a hit overseas originating in the UK and inspiring several spinoffs including Bulgaria, Latvia and South Africa.
Fans may remember the original US version which first aired in 2008. Eight episodes followed 10 women as they fought for the heart of just one handsome farmer.
The plot has been updated and a new host has been set. The refreshed American version of Farmer Wants a Wife looks to be the spiciest yet.
Jennifer Nettles hosts
One of the most exciting aspects of the new series is the superstar host. Fittingly, Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles was tapped to lead the way as the Farmers look for love.
Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX, had this to say about the casting choice:
Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to FOX requires a superstar host to match and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.
As Sugarland fans ourselves, we are excited to see the sassy, outspoken singers opinion on the craziness that is sure to ensue on the farm!
Farmers reimagined
The plot of the series has been redeveloped, and instead of having multiple women fight over one bachelor, this time there will be four handsome single farmers looking for their perfect partner.
The official synopsis explains how the women they are courting will have to uproot their lives in the name of love:
Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in ‘the big city’ in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?
So who are the sexy cowboys? Hunter, 31, Ryan, 32, Allen, 32, (above) and Landon, 35, are the eligible guys leading the female contestants to love… and from what we can tell from the cast photo, they’re all HOT!
