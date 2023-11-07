Was RHOBH Crystal Kung Minkoff’s ‘c*cksucker’ comment homophobic? Jeff Lewis doesn’t think so

At BravoCon 2023 Jeff Lewis took a shot at RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff. She fired back with a comment that some are viewing as homophobic.
Jeff Lewis shared his opinion on his podcast Jeff Lewis Has Issues today.
Read more about this altercation here…
Crystal Kung Minkoff vs. Jeff Lewis
At a panel for BravoCon 2023, Jeff Lewis threw shade at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff praising the fact that she didn’t speak for the “entire” premiere episode. Lewis claimed it was the “best” episode of RHOBH due to her absence.
Later, when confronted about it by the press, Crystal went off on Access Hollywood saying:
He texted me, and he apologized, and I said, ‘Thank you for apologizing ’cause you’re a c*cksucker.’ He being a… he’s bitchy. He’s a bitchy guy. It’s because he wants to be a housewife, and he never will be. So that’s why.
Is c*cksucker homophobic?
Many on social media have been debating whether or not Minkoff’s use of “c*cksucker” was a homophobic slur or just some fun shade. In a poll ran on Twitter, 54% of users felt that they were okay with being called the derogatory word.
(my masters is in technical communication so I *love* debating the meaning of words.)
POLL: Are you a “cocksucker”? #rhobh
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) November 6, 2023
Despite this result, there are many who felt offended by the term and suggested that there was no way Crystal Kung Minkoff didn’t mean to be homophobic when she hurled that specific choice of word that many in the LGBTQ+ community were triggered by.
It all comes down to intent, with me. Friends and fellow ‘mo’s can call me that, but not some random cishet! I think it’s funny tho, Crystal had an issue with something “dark” being said and she drops “cocksucker”? Smells like hypocritical, to me! 💅
— Tawdry Hepburn (@aaacub72) November 6, 2023
To those defending Crystal’s pejorative use of a homophobic slur that’s commonly used VIOLENTLY:
I’m sure Matthew Shepard heard that slur several times in his final moments. To normalize its use as an insult by straight people is DEPLORABLE. #RHOBH #BravoCon #BravoCon2023 pic.twitter.com/s2KRVhpWVq
— Pagey K 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) November 5, 2023
Jeff Lewis response
Jeff Lewis clears up the BravoCon “drama” with Crystal #RHOBH #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/4T2YpDHCL1
— Chadwick (@ohchadwick) November 7, 2023
On his podcast Jeff Lewis Has Issues, the reality star addressed the “c*cksucker” comment after Bravo Con and his reaction may or may no surprise you… Jeff wasn’t at all offended by her comment and, in fact, may even “respect her more” because of it.
We were friendly. I might’ve dragged her before, but I will say I have a little more respect for her now. So, Tracy Tudor texted me, and she said, ‘I’m with Crystal, and she’s really upset about what you said about the panel,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I was totally joking.’ She’s like, ‘She’s pretty upset. I’ve told her that, you know, if Jeff doesn’t talk about you, you’re irrelevant.’ She goes, ‘Here’s her number.’” So I wrote, ‘Hey Crystal, it’s Jeff Lewis. I got your number from Tracy. I wanted to apologize for what I said on this morning’s panel. I was joking and having fun and I didn’t mean anything by it. I hope I didn’t upset you too much. I owe you a drink.’
She said, ‘Hey, thanks. I was just wondering why you seem to hate me or be obsessed with me, but Tracy, whom I adore, vouched hard for you and just said you’re a regular old c*cksucker, so all good.'” Okay, so you have to know because then she went on the red carpet, and she said that I’m a bitchy guy. I want to be a housewife, and I never will, and I’m a c*cksucker, so she’s not wrong. So, people are saying that’s homophobic, whatever. I don’t view it that way at all. I think it’s funny, and I actually respect her for coming back at me, so now I’m kind of intrigued by her. But I don’t view what she said as homophobic. I’m not insulted. I think it’s funny.
What do you think: Is c*cksucker a slur or just an insult? Tweet us on X @Starcasm
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com