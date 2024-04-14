WICKED TUNA Did Captain Dave Carraro secretly marry girlfriend Jess Boardway a year ago?

Captain Dave Carraro of the FV-Tuna.com mentions marrying Jess Boardway in a recent episode of Wicked Tuna. Did the pair secretly tie the knot a year ago?
We have a photo posted by a friend of the reality star confirming that he and his long time girlfriend wed in May 2023…
Captain Dave Carraro
Captain Dave Carraro, 58, is the star of National Geographic Channel’s Wicked Tuna. Carraro is considered one of the best tuna fishermen on the east coast, winning the reality series four times.
The FV-Tuna.com, run by Carraro, is a 44′ Calvin Beal with a lightweight Fortress FX-37 anchor. A Wicked Tuna OG featured since season one, the Captain has also been seen on the spin-off show Wicked Tuna Outer Banks which films in North Carolina.
Dave Carraro is an extremely private person, but true Tuna fans know that he has been seeing his young girlfriend Jess Boardway for several years. Boardway is 21 years younger than the NatGeo star.
Turns out the two got married and didn’t tell anyone… until Carraro dropped the bomb on a recent episode of Wicked Tuna…
Are Dave Carraro and Jess Boardway married?
In the premiere episode of Season 13, Carrarro is telling his team that they will be ‘home for dinner’ soon. He then drops this bombshell:
I can go hang out with my girlfriend – I mean, my wife… I gotta stop saying girlfriend. (…) I’m a newlywed and I want to catch fish more than ever.
Though there are adorable pics of the couple on social media, there is NOTHING mentioning a wedding anywhere online… except for one pal who may have spilled the beans a year ago.
Charter Captain Robert Earl, friend of Carraro, posted the following photos from the wedding, which seemingly took place on May 15, 2023:
The above photos were accompanied by this Instagram caption, confirming the two tied the knot in Massachusetts:
Was honored to attend the wedding of Dave Carraro and Jess Boardway! Was a beautiful Gloucester venue with a more beautiful couple. Thank you for letting us be part of your special day!
Earl posted this photo of himself with his guest. Lookin’ good! It seems blue was the official color of the event as both the guests and bridal party appear to be wearing the hue.
Congrats to Captain Dave Carraro and wife Jess Boardway! Wicked Tuna is currently airing Season 13 on National Geographic Sundays at 9/8c
