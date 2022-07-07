On May 11, 2022 yoga instructor Kaitlyn Armstrong gunned down pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Austin, TX because Moriah had dated Kaitlynn’s boyfriend Colin Strickland, another pro-cyclist, during a break in their relationship. After Moriah’s slaying, Kaitlyn disappeared for 43 days and somehow managed to escape the country and make an effort to drastically change her appearance.
How did Kaitlyn Armstrong escape to Costa Rica?
Surveillance footage links Kaitlyn’s Jeep Grand Cherokee around the crime scene shortly before Moriah’s murder. Kaitlyn sold that Jeep to a CarMax for $12,200, which was well under the market value, then used the funds to flee the country. However, before she left Kaitlyn was questioned by the police. She was released because of a clerical error with her birthdate.
First, she went to New York, then New Jersey, where she flew to Costa Rica. Kaitlyn had two passports with her, including her sister’s passport which may have been used to help her get out of the country despite having a warrant out for her arrest.
While in Costa Rica, Kaitlyn was also trying to establish a life there by continuing her career as a yoga instructor using an alias name.
Kaitlyn Armstrong immediately started changing her appearance and may have had plastic surgery
While in Costa Rica Kaitlyn made an effort to change her appearance. She dyed her hair from red to brown, and cut it. There is also evidence that she may have undergone facial plastic surgery. Police found a $6,350 surgery receipt from the AVA Surgical Center, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
When she was apprehended there was a bandage on her nose and blood in her nostrils. She also had bruising under her eyes which further indicates she may have had work done. The facility on the receipt denies having any information.
Why did Kaitlyn allegedly shoot Moriah?
Last year Kaitlyn and her boyfriend Colin Strickland went on a break. During this time he had a brief romantic relationship with Moriah Wilson. Soon enough, he got back with Kaitlyn and insists that he only had a platonic relationship with Moriah.
The day Moriah died she had hung out with Colin. They had gone swimming together. They met up because Moriah, who did not live in Austin, was in town for a gravel race that she was the favorite to win.
While Kaitlyn’s possible motive for the alleged murder is unknown, the details around the case suggest that this was a killing of romantic jealousy.
Were Moriah Wilson and Colin Strickland in a relationship when she died?
Police say they found evidence on Moriah’s phone indicating that she still thought she was in a relationship with Colin when she was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend Kaitlyn. However, both Colin and Moriah’s family deny that they were seeing each other romantically.
“While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone,” the family said in a statement.
When was Kaitlyn found?
Kaitlyn was tracked down in a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Police were able to track Kaitlyn down once they found out the name she used to travel.
She is currently being held in Austin on $3.5 million bond and has been charged with an “unnamed first-degree felony charge and a class B misdemeanor charge for theft of service equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750.”
Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office