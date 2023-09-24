THE BACHELORETTE Becca Kufrin gives birth!

Becca Kufrin from season 14 of The Bachelorette has given birth. Keep reading to find out about her and fiancé Thomas Jacobs first child here…
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette is a series that began in 2003 as a spin off to the popular dating reality show The Bachelor. The Bachelorette is currently in its 20th season.
There have been 4 couples successfully married since appearing on The Bachelorette most notable Trista and Ryan Sutter from season 1 who have been together over 20 years and have 2 children thanks to the show.
Becca Kufrin
Becca Kufrin, 33, was the star of season 14 of The Bachelorette. The Minnesota native is engaged to fiancé Thomas Jacobs, 30.
Luke on #summerhouse isn’t the only reality star who’s “Minnesota Made.” Becca from #thebachelorette, Tom Schwartz from #vanderpumprules, and Janelle Pierzina from #bigbrother are from the best state in the union, as well! pic.twitter.com/qW4c9aIA5K
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) May 19, 2021
This is Kufrin’s third engagement. The first time she was chosen by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, then Becca accepted the finale proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her season of The Bachelorette.
Kufrin went against tradition and proposed to Jacobs first, though he did get a chance to surprise her with his own proposal in October 2022.
Becca gives birth
Congrats are in order for Becca Kufrin!
Becca and fiancé Thomas Jacobs have been upgraded to new parents. Kufrin and Jacobs met while competing on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 and conceived a child after a year of dating.
The baby BOY has arrived via Instagram post showing the couples front porch and a message on their doormat. “Baby Sleeping. Please don’t ruin this for us.” The porch also features a hanging sign that says “Shhh… Baby is sleeping.”
Congrats to Becca and Thomas on your newest bundle of joy!
