TEEN MOM Ryan Edwards is covering up his NSFW tattoo

Ryan Edwards debuted a wildly inappropriate hand tattoo while golfing with his son Bentley. Now, the Teen Mom OG star is covering it up.
See pics below…
Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards is best known for his time on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. His first son, Bentley, was born to his then-girlfriend now ex-fiancé Maci Bookout when they were in high school. Reality tv cameras have been following them since.
Maci has gone on to have 2 more children, Jayde and Maverick, with husband Taylor McKinney. They run a clothing brand together called TTM – Things That Matter. Bookout has sole custody of Bentley.
Edwards went on to have 2 more children, Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, also with estranged wife Mackenzie. His issues with drugs and alcohol have sabotaged every relationship Ryan has ever had. Now, he’s acting out again…
Ryan Edwards NSWF tattoo
Earlier this week, Edwards posted photos from a golf outing with his son Bentley. While the father son trip was mostly endearing, of course Ryan found a way to make things awkward…
The Teen Mom star got a NSFW tattoo on his HAND… and well… we’ll let you see for yourself. Exclusively reported by @TheAshleysRR:
EXCLUSIVE! #TeenMom star Ryan Edwards mysteriously blurs his hand in new pic with son Bentley: Here’s why: https://t.co/rx1j8851ZP pic.twitter.com/xqyEx0ubN1
— The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) October 23, 2023
We aren’t exactly sure the significance of the blood… or the tattoo in general… but we are VERY happy to report that Ryan Edwards is covering it up! Originally he scribbled red marker over it, but now he’s making things official:
On Instagram today, the reality star posted from a tattoo shop… it looks as if he is covering up his “shock”-ing ink with some sort of floral… leaf… mandala image.
We are SO glad that didn’t last long. Here’s to a good sobriety journey for Ryan that doesn’t include anymore crazy tattoos…
