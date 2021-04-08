TEEN MOM 2 Jade Cline and Sean Austin break up again again

Less than one month after Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline once again declared her undying love for on-again, off-again boo Sean Austin, she confirms that her undying love is dead once more.

Jade’s break up announcement was made via Instagram during a Q&A session with her followers after someone claimed to have spotted Sean on Tinder.



QUESTION: Are you and Sean broken up? Because I saw him on Tinder earlier 👀 I hope so girl. You deserve better.

JADE: I’M SCREAMINGGGGG 🤣😂🤣😂 They can have him lmaoooo.

Another follower asked: “Are you single?” Jade replied: “Yasss 🤪”




If you are heading to Tinder in hopes of getting matched up with Sean, here’s a screen cap of what to look for:

Teen Mom 2 Jade Cline's baby daddy Sean Austin on Tinder

Jade has once again scrubbed Sean from her Instagram profile, including her racy, lacy boudoir photos taken just last month.

Unfortunately for Jade, the break up looks to have happened just before Sean inevitably takes the hip hop world by storm as rapper/producer SvnSxx. Here’s a little sneak peek of Sean’s studio:

Who’s ready for Sean’s sick bars? 😂 from r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2

I’m assuming that Sean’s studio is/was probably in Jade’s basement, so I’m not sure how the break up will impact his music career.

In addition to breaking up with Sean yet again, Jade revealed that she and her mother, Christy, are back on the outs as well. “Do you and your mom have a better relationship?” a follower asked. “I don’t have a relationship with her,” Jade replied.




It certainly sounds like Jade will continue to bring LOTS of drama when the new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres on May 4!

Until then, feel free to take a trip down memory lane with some of Jade and Sean’s previous break ups and reconciliations over the years…

[Apparent break up we didn’t do a post about.]

[Another break up.]

