SOUTHERN CHARM Who is Madison LeCroy’s second husband? Brett Randle information

Madison LeCroy has been showing off her hot hubby on the latest season of Southern Charm. Previously unfeatured, the California native has been in several scenes during the Bravo series’ 9th season.
Find out more about Madison LeCroy’s second marriage, firefighter Brett Randle here…
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy, 33, is the blonde bombshell of Bravo’s hit reality series Southern Charm. Centered around an elite friend group in Charleston, the show is all about Southern excess: something LeCroy knows a lot about!
Formerly Patricia Altschul’s hair stylist, LeCroy joined Southern Charm in its 6th season as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend. The pair had a tremulous run that ended when Madison discovered Austen had cheated on him by having a threesome.
LeCroy did her fair share of homewrecking when she was named as the reason for JLo and ARod never making it down the aisle. A bombshell dropped at the Southern Charm reunion, the “ex MLB player” solicited Madison via Instagram DM while engaged to Jennifer Lopez.
A fan favorite, Madison LeCroy continued on the series as a star, giving hell to the boys and even making them cry. While Kroll went on to hook up with several other members of their Charlestonian friend group, Madison married up when she linked up with firefighter Brett Randle.
Brett Randle information
Brett Randle, 37, is Madison LeCroy’s second husband. Randle is from California, near Sacramento, and their relationship was (and is) still long distance as Randle currently travels back and forth to work in his home state as a fire chief.
LeCroy has described Randle as a “real man” who cares about other people and has manners. Clearly this is shade being thrown at ex Austen Kroll who is still acting like a man-child on the series today.
Randle is certainly a romantic, having proposed to Madison after just 6 months of dating. I guess when you know you know! According to LeCroy they met while both on vacation in Arizona:
He chased me out of the restaurant and he was like, ‘I’ve got to get your number and I have to take you on a date’
She originally told Randle she wouldn’t leave South Carolina and he responded with a grand gesture:
He flew the next day and took me on a date. [He’s] very committed and made the effort.
The pair were married in an intimate November 2022 ceremony and currently share a gorgeous home in Charleston which was featured on season 9 of Southern Charm.
Recreating Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s infamous “chicken or fish” discussion for Halloween 2023 solidified these two to icon status.
