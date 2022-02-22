After the Brown family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, and built four houses in a cul-de-sac, they had dreams of their kids returning to there to visit or maybe even building their own homes. Since the adults made the move to Flagstaff, Arizona, they changed their future hopes to a dream of building a home base on a plot of land known as “Coyote Pass.” Now they have at least one Brown child settling down in Las Vegas as previously planned. Logan Brown and his fiancée, who are set to marry in October of this year (2022) are building a house there.
“Quick trip to see the ‘Vegas kids,'” Jenelle wrote on Instagram Monday, February 21, 2022. “They took me by their new house which is under construction. So excited for this fun new chapter of their lives.”
When the Brown parents first moved to Flagstaff, there were several kids who stayed behind in Vegas, but they have since scattered. Logan is the only Brown child living in Las Vegas, and it looks like he’s there to stay. Mariah, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, and Truely are in Utah, Maddie and Ysabel are in North Carolina, Hunter is in Maryland, and Garrison, Gabe, Savannah, Gwen, Aurora, Dayton, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella are in Arizona.
Logan has been in Nevada since the family moved there in 2011. He’s gotten two degrees , a Bachelor in Kinesiology and Exercise and a Master in Business Administration. In 2019-20 he worked as a business analyst for UNLV’s Center for Academic Enrichment and Outreach. Center for Academic Enrichment and Outreach. He’s now aa community development manager at a startup company.
Logan and Michelle’s wedding date is set for October 22, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.