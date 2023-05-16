SI Swimsuit 2023 Megan Fox wishes you’d notice her “rainbow aura” first

Sports Illustrated has announced their 2023 Swimsuit cover models and one of them is none other than uber-hottie Megan Fox.
While the actress has topped dozens of “sexiest woman in the world” lists… Fox wishes that people didn’t notice her appearance first.
Claiming to have a “rainbow aura,” the 37 year old yearns for a world that is less superficial.
Megan Fox
Megan Denise Fox, 37, is arguably one of the hottest women in the world. Both an actress and a model, the Transformers star has graced the cover of several magazines due to her sultry appearance.
Chris Lee of the Los Angeles Times once called Fox a “sex symbol of the highest order.”
Even though it is her looks that garner her the most attention, the mother of 3 is maturing… and in the process, wishes that people would notice her for something else.
SI Swimsuit 2023
Just one of the many covers Megan Fox has donned is none other than the infamous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. The magazine feature, which comes out once a year, has recently shifted its focus to feature more inclusive body types.
The SI Swimsuit 2023 models include Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kamie Crawford, Kim Petras and more.
In her interview for the magazine, Fox digs deep into the fact that people should be noticing a lot more than women’s physical appearance.
Megan’s rainbow aura
In a video featured on SI Swimsuit’s Instagram, Megan spills it all… saying that noticing looks first is “inevitable” but that she has so much more to offer.
The first thing anyone notices about someone is going to have something to do with physical appearance, it’s inevitable, you cant get around that, but I wish everyone noticed my aura (…) I have a rainbow aura and it’s special.
What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something… and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.
As for what she hopes for the world moving forward, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star wants body positivity for everyone:
I want all people, not just women, to have respect for their bodies.
