RHUGT Why is Brandi Glanville in the hospital?

Brandi Glanville was admitted to the hospital October 1, 2023 after she collapsed at home. According to Brandi, her son had to call 911.
The reason Brandi was admitted? Stress. “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with,” Brandi Tweeted/Posted.
What Brandi may be stressed about is the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 4 which she shot in Marrakech, Morocco.
In February, Page Six reported that Brandi allegedly inappropriately touched Caroline Manzo in her private areas during the trip.
Brandi has denied the allegations. In March, 2023 she claimed that she was “set-up,” that the accusations were “BS,” and the Caroline Manzo was “fine.”
The show is set to air in December.
Brandi has been tweeting/posting during her hospital stay, showing that her doctor is named “Dr. Cohen,” and that she’s getting spam texts from someone pretending to be a psychologist for Real Housewives.
She must be feeling a bit better because on October 2, she shared a link to her OnlyFans account via Instagram stories. In the photo she used to share she looks like she’s in a luxury hotel room sipping champagne.