On the Peacock exclusive The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Cynthia Bailey and Teresa Giudice connected right away in episode two over a morning walk.
Cynthia asked Teresa if she had thought she and Joe Giudice were going to work out their marriage after they both served their prison terms for fraud.
Teresa “went away” for 11 1/2 months, and three months after she came home Joe went to prison for 41 months. After that, he never came back home and was deported to Italy.
Teresa shared that at first, she thought that they were going to work out, but when her mother passed away while she was in prison she had resentment towards Joe. She then thought that the true test of if she wanted to stick it out with Joe would be when she saw him again.
“I didn’t feel anything,” she said about their first meeting after prison. “He laid on top of me, but with like our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me and I couldn’t even open my mouth.” She said that they were too disconnected for their marriage to survive.
Cynthia was impressed with how Teresa opened up and found a new respect for her and everything she has been through. Teresa has a new love interest: Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who was kind enough to send Teresa love notes for her girls’ trip. Louie also met Teresa’s four daughters and spent time with her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga last Christmas.
Teresa and Joe officially split in 2019 after he was released from prison and relocated to Italy. Their divorce was final in September 2020, and Teresa went public with her relationship to Louie Ruelas the next month.