Teresa Giudice is coming back to Season 12 with her new man by her side, Luis Ruelas. Luis, who goes by “Louie,” has a much different personality than Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice. From what the audience has seen and heard, he compliments Teresa, gives her lavish gifts, and always puts a smile on her face.
How did Teresa and Luis meet?
Teresa met Luis at the Jersey shore while she walking with her friend Rosanna. She saw Louie leaving his shore house, and he waved at her. Luis is a father of two boys, so the couple have bonded over parenting. They’ve also shared that they both didn’t expect to be in a long-term relationship ever again, but have found they wanted that with each other.
Teresa started dating Luis in November 2020, two months after her divorce from Joe Giudice was finalized. Luis proposed to Teresa one year later, in November 2021, during a trip to Greece. The over-the-top proposal was unexpected for Teresa, but she said yes.
Luis got down on one knee in front of a giant sign that read “Marry Me?” in lights while a violinist played. He presented Teresa with a stunning $300K oval cut ring as he asked her to marry him. Bravo cameras weren’t there to film this jaw-dropping engagement, but Joe and Melissa Gorga were there, as well as Jennifer and Bill Aydin.
Luis first appeared on episode 13 of Season 11 to take Teresa on a date. Teresa had been keeping Luis a secret from the cast and the public, but her brother Joe Gorga let her secret out when he told everyone that she was in love. Teresa had been apprehensive of sharing Luis with the public because of everything she’s gone through by sharing her life on TV.
What does Teresa’s family think of Luis?
Joe Gorga told Teresa that he was happy she was finally with someone who was affectionate with her, which is a stark contrast to the way Joe Giudice treated her. “I love that a man that can admit ‘I’m in love with her,’” Joe Gorga told Teresa. “Your ex-husband . . . he didn’t ever told you anything nice.” When Luis comes to pick Teresa up for a date on the show he immediately tells her “You look gorgeous.”
Luis’ thoughtful treatment of Teresa also stood out on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. He send her little love notes that she could read each day she was away. She seemed so happy to read words of love and encouragement.
Teresa’s daughters also seem to like Louis because he makes their mom happy. They have expressed that they never expected to see their parents dating other people, but they just want them to be happy.
What does Luis do for a living?
Luis co-founded a company called Digital Media Solutions and is also the executive vice president of business development at the digital marketing solutions company. Teresa and Luis have recently moved into a $3.5 million investment property together and Teresa has moved out of the infamous Montville New Jersey mansion that has been featured on RHONJ for so many years. She’s had a lot of trouble selling the property, however. It’s recently had its price chopped from $2.5 million to just under $2 million.
Photo credits: Teresa Giudice Instagram