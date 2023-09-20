Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador was arrested late Saturday evening in Newport Beach, California, for DUI and a hit-and-run. Newport Beach Police Department confirmed that Beador was taken into custody early Sunday morning and was charged with two misdemeanors – an alcohol-related DUI and a hit-and-run. She has since been released on a $2500 bail.
On Monday, Beador’s attorney, Michael L. Fell, said that the reality star is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” about the incident. Fell also added that they will be waiting for official information on the case and that Beador is ready to take full responsibility for her actions. Beador, a cast member of “Real Housewives of Orange County” since 2014, has not yet issued a statement regarding the matter.
What happened
Shannon was driving while intoxicated after drinking at a bar the night of the incident when she jumped over a curb and plowed into a house. Her car caused damage to the yard, planters, and the exterior of the house she crashed into.
She was able to keep driving after the accident, however, and drove down the road for a bit before parking in the street.
Page Six has photos of the aftermath of Shannon’s damage to the residence, and TMZ has video security footage of the crash.
Shannon has reportedly told Jeff Lewis that she was injured in the crash, but no one else was hurt.
Shannon spoke with Tamra after the incident but didn’t mention it
Monday, Tamra Judge, one of Shannon Beador’s co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County, expressed her shock and concern over Beador’s recent arrest for drunk driving and hit and run on her podcast Two Ts in a Pod with Teddie Mellencamp.
Tamra stated that she learned about the incident from the news and not from Shannon herself, initially making her doubt the news reports about the incident.
She added that she spoke to Shannon hours after she was released from jail but that Shannon did not mention anything about the arrest during their conversation. All Shannon said was, “It’s been a rough couple of days.”
Tamra also emphasized that driving under the influence is not a smart choice and that she feels bad for Shannon. Tamra went on to say that some of Shannon’s co-stars have reached out to her, but Beador has not responded.
Kelly Dodd called Tamra “not a good friend” to Shannon
“I have to say, Vicki Gunvalson is a very good friend at this time to her – Tamra, not so much,” Kelly Dodd commented on her YouTube show Daily Smash.
Kelly went on to say that Shannon had her hair person with her at the moment and that Vicki Gunvalson has plans to spend some time with Shannon.
As for Kelly, she says she’s already been by Shannon’s house and dropped her off some food.
Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘tone deaf’ post
Although Kelly Dodd thinks Vicki’s being a good friend to Shannon, a social media post she made isn’t coming off very well in light of recent events.
Vicki took to Instagram to promote an upcoming event for “The Tres Amigas,” which is comprised of herself, Shannon, and Tamra. The group are scheduled to perform their third live show on November, 16 in Phoenix, ZA.
“Uno, Dos, Tres — Live! Come #whoopitup with THE TRES AMIGAS in person for our third live show! We’ll be at the Stand Up Live! #Phoenix on Thursday, November 16, 2023, for an evening of fun without the #realityshow drama!” Vicki wrote in a now-deleted post.
She also invited potential audience members to join the group for a “pre-show cocktail party or post-show meet and greet,” which is particularly insensitive at this time.
Shannon told Jeff Lewis that she’s injured
While Shannon was cagey with Tamra, she was more forthcoming with Jeff Lewis.
On his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, Jeff said Shannon called him to talk about the incident. Shannon reportedly told Jeff that she had been injured in the wreck.
“So she’s gonna be recovering,” he said. “Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. She called me yesterday; we talked for a while, and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive.”
Why Shannon’s’ mugshot won’t be released
Shannon Beador’s mugshot will not be released. Although Shannon’s arrest record is public, the Newport Beach Police Department has declined to share her mugshot with any media outlet as the case is still under investigation, and the department feels releasing the mugshot would impede the investigation.
Requests for the 911 call and any dash-cam footage were also denied as law enforcement agencies are not required to disclose such information.
Gina Kirschenheiter’s mugshot for her 2019 DUI was never made public for the same reasons.
Shannon bad-mouthed Alexis Bellino right before the incident
According to eyewitnesses, Shannon caused a scene in a Newport Beach bar while chatting with her friend, Juliana Muller, before she drove drunk. Witnesses told TMZ that Beador flailed her arms in the air and spoke loudly enough for nearby patrons to hear what she was saying.
Shannon reportedly spent most of the night bad-mouthing former castmate Alexis Bellino, who was also at the bar.