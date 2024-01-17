PRISON BRIDES Cage crime details, projected release date, more

Prison Brides star Andreea is attending university in London, but that is just the most recent stop in her well-traveled life. The 25-year-old was born in Romania and raised in Spain — and now she has her eyes set on the United States! Unfortunately, her happily ever after might take a while. A long while.
Andreea is engaged to 27-year-old American Cage Chaparro, who is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence in Texas for aggravated robbery.
Prison Brides inmate Cage crime details
Cage Chaparro was convicted of aggravated robbery in March of 2014 for his role in an October, 2012 home invasion. The home invasion was part of a string of strong-arm robberies perpetrated that month by a group of teens in Lubbock, Texas.
Here is a recap of the robbery Cage was convicted of from court documents:
On October 22, 2012, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Jesse and Christie Peterson testified they were awakened by a loud noise. Two suspects entered their bedroom and ordered them to the ground while they stole items from the house.
According to the Petersons, the suspects wore white masks and dark gloves and one of them wore a distinctive letter jacket. A third suspect stood outside the bedroom and wore an orange mask.
One of the suspects used a shotgun and another used a knife to threaten the Petersons. The third suspect was also armed with a firearm.
The Petersons testified that at least one of the suspects had a Hispanic accent and referred to one of his cohorts as “Chicon.”
Between the night of October 21, 2012, and the early morning hours of October 22, 2012, three additional aggravated robberies similar to the Peterson robbery occurred.
Cage was just 16 years old at the time of the robbery. Due to Cage’s “extensive juvenile referrals,” prosecutors asked that he be tried as an adult.
Cage’s juvenile community supervision officer testified at the certification hearing that she had been his supervisor for four years for numerous referrals. “At the conclusion of the hearing, the trial court determined there was probable cause to waive juvenile jurisdiction,” and Cage was tried as an adult.
After being convicted, Cage elected to be sentenced by the judge in the case instead of the jury. Here’s an excerpt from a Lubbock Avalanche-Journal article about Cage’s sentencing hearing:
Afternoon testimony included corrections officers from Lubbock County Detention Center, who testified about Cage Chaparro’s disciplinary issues in jail.
One of his teachers at Smylie Wilson Middle School, Jeff Marrs, also testified about breaking up a fight between Chaparro and another boy in December 2009.
Marrs, now an assistant coach and history teacher at Coronado High School, recalled that he grabbed Chaparro to get him under control, and the boy head-butted him just above one eye.
Chaparro was placed on juvenile probation for assaulting a public servant as a result.
Cage sentenced to 50 years in prison
“An angry Jim Bob Darnell sentenced the 17-year-old head of a residential robbery crew to 50 years in prison for his role in an October 2012 home invasion,” reads an Amarillo Globe-News article about Cage’s sentencing in March of 2014.
Cage would be eligible for parole after 25 years. The Texas Department of Corrections website lists Cage’s parole eligibility date as October 28, 2037. His “projected release date” is listed as October 27, 2062.
Cage filed an appeal, but his appeal was denied in March of 2016. There were some issues with missing documents in his initial appeal, and Cage’s appeal was heard again. However, it was once again denied in November of 2016.
Are Cage and Andreea married?
The Texas DOC website states Cage is currently incarcerated at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville, Texas.
Gatesville is located in Coryell County, and I was not able to locate a marriage record for Cage when searching Coryell County marriage records. That doesn’t mean Cage and Andreea are not married, but only that I was unable to find record of a marriage in the county where his current prison is located.
To find out if Cage and Andreea do get married, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Prison Brides airing Wednesday nights at 9:30/8:30c on Lifetime.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com