PLATHVILLE Olivia Plath’s brother Nathan Meggs sentenced for DUI arrest

The brother of Welcome To Plathville star Olivia Plath has been sentenced stemming from his March DUI arrest in Florida.
In case you missed it, Nathan Meggs was arrested in Hillsborough County, Florida on March 11 after he was found “unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, while the vehicle was turned on, at the gas pumps of a gas station,” according to the police report. 19-year-old Nathan “had vomited on himself, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his mouth, he was slurring his words, and he presented a noticeable sway.”
Nathan failed multiple field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample that registered .087/.088% blood alcohol content. He was booked for misdemeanor DUI. Ethan Plath posted Nathan’s bond the following day.
Nathan entered a plea agreement on August 1 that reduced his charge from DUI to reckless driving. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service, and ordered to pay just over $500 in fines and fees.
In addition, Nathan is also required to attend DUI school and use an ignition interlock device for three months.
There is a document from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles stating that Nathan’s driver’s license was suspended on July 15. That was prior to his plea deal and sentencing, so I do not know if he was able to get his license back. The ignition interlock requirement would seem to suggest that he was.
Plath Family Driving Problems
Nathan Meggs isn’t the only Welcome To Plathville star with a blemish on his driving record. Ethan Plath was cited for driving with a suspended registration and without valid insurance in January of 2021.
In the same month, Ethan’s sister Moriah Plath was ticketed for speeding after she was clocked going 89 mph in a 55 mph zone. The incident would wind up costing Moriah $250.
And waaaaay back in 2002 family matriarch Kim Plath was cited for not wearing her seatbelt. Pretty sensational stuff, right?
