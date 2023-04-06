It’s a reality competition British Invasion! Small screen royal couple Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are teaming up for the Americanized version of the global sensation, The Great British Baking Show.
This will be the first time Prue will participate on a full season of The Great American Baking Show, which is set to premiere on the Roku Channel on May 5.
“I’m rather hoping that these bakers will bring something new to the tent,” Prue says in the preview trailer for the new season. “America genuinely is the great melting pot of the world.”
Check out just some of the baketacular yumminess in store this season:
As the trailer reveals, the icing on the Paul and Prue cake will be in the form of hosts Ellie Kemper (The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).
When Roku’s acquisition of the American franchise was first announced late last year, Deadline stated that the new season “will feature six 60-minute episodes.” It’s unclear if that number has remained the same.
Who are the bakers on The Great American Baking Show 2023?
People was the first to share the new preview trailer, and they also shared some details about the bakers who will be competing.
From People:
The bakers — Martin Sorge, Nirali Chauhan, Stacie Nakamoto, Dyana O’Brien, Susa Simpson, Karis Stucker, Jonathan Gottfried, Sarah Chang and Sean Liu — create a slew of sweet treats in the clip, as they make their way through the show’s weekly challenges (a signature challenge, where bakers show off their tried-and-tested recipes; a blind technical challenge, where they’re tasked with producing a bake with limited instructions; and a showstopper challenge, where bakers show off their skills and talent)
Is the Roku Channel free?
Are you asking yourself, “How can I watch The Great American Baking Show?”
Are you worried you may have to pay for an additional streaming service in order to watch the new season of The Great American Baking Show? Relax, there’s no need to worry!
“Stream The Roku Channel for FREE on Roku devices, the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs,” reads the press release. “No subscription required.”
All episodes will debut on the streaming platform May 5.
Where was The Great American Baking Show filmed?
Where did Paul, Prue, and the rest of The Great American Baking Show pitch their tent to film for the new season? Unfortunately for Americans hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous tent without crossing the pond, show producers elected to keep production in England. The show was filmed just outside of London at Pinewood Studios.
“I think it’s to try and keep it as close to the original as possible,” Paul explained to Newsweek, just after the premiere of a special holiday episode in December.
“We did have a lot of execs over from America, and it was a nice blend of American and U.K. camera crew and sound crew,” Paul added. “And we had our team from [The Great British Bake Off] so it kept that same feel because you don’t want to change it at all, really.”
“The production company really understood what they wanted from Roku because it was produced by Love Productions [USA], the American branch of Love Productions,” Prue added. “So, as Paul said, it felt like a perfect marriage and didn’t feel different to us.”
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com