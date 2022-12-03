NIKKI BELLA SAYS I DO Watch trailer for new wedding series on E!

Nikki Bella is married! The Total Bellas star tied the knot in August 2022 and we are finally getting a behind the scenes look at her nuptials.
In the upcoming reality series by E!, Nikki Bella Says I Do, we learn everything about the WWE Hall of Famer’s big day.
Who Did Nikki Bella Marry?
Nikki Bella’s husband is no stranger to reality television. The Total Divas celeb married Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev in a destination wedding earlier this year.
The couple, who have known each other since 2017, first met when they were partnered together for season 25 of the televised dancing competition.
Nikki Bella weds (finally!)
Fans may remember that this isn’t Nikki’s first chance at forever.
Previously engaged to WWE Superstar John Cena, the two never made it down the aisle. This was due to differences in having children, and ultimately his fear of commitment.
Looks like Artem doesn’t have that hesitation. After a 2019 engagement and welcoming a baby in 2020, the two got happily married in Paris, France.
Their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, was born during the pandemic.
First Trailer for Nikki Bella Says I Do
E! was there to capture Artem and Nikki’s journey down the aisle. In the first trailer for the four-part reality docuseries, we see the drama leading up to their big day:
The show is set to air January 13, 2023.
Nikki Bella Barmageddon
Nothing is stopping Nikki Bella! In addition to Nikki Bella Says I Do, she is also starring in another upcoming reality series.
She is hosting celebrity game show Barmageddon alongside Carson Daly and Blake Shelton, which airs on the USA Network starting Monday, December 5th.
Nikki comes off as happy and endearing in the trailer, which looks like it will be a ton of fun.
With lots of opportunities to keep up with Nikki, we will be following the mother and WWE star as she finally gets her happily ever after.
