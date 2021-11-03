In 2007, Love Has Won cult founder Amy Carlson left her three children and her more normal human life behind for an artist and musician living in Shasta, CA named Amaranth White Eagle, who believed he was Father God. As his partner Amy became Mother God, and soon enough demoted Amaranth to a mere human.
According to Dateline, they posted weddings photos on a website called the Galactic Free Press, and declared that their marriage was “divine.” She cut off contact with her family, including her children, and went dark. Five years later Amy and Amaranth’s appeared on their YouTube channel to declare peace on Earth.
They named themselves Mother and Father God and their followers were called “The Earth Allies.” The channel, which is still in operation under the name “5D Full Disclosure” appears to have been Amaranth’s to start with. He was posting audio messages as “Father God” as far back as 2009, three years before Amy started appearing on the channel as “Mother God.”
Their declaration of peace was the last of a series of videos featuring some of their followers, all of the videos were about declaring “peace on Earth Equal Heart.”
Once she got in front of the camera, Amy became very comfortable and started regularly preaching online. She claimed everyone on Earth has come here “by contract.” “All are angels in disguise, and everyone came to Earth for this grand opportunity.”
She claims Mother and Father God had been watching over the people on Earth for a long time and had now “incarnated to planet Earth “to be of assistance.”
Two years later, the marriage was over. Amy took over their cult and channel, and claimed that Amaranth wasn’t actually Father God after all.
She did, however, claim to have taken his “energies,” and brought them to Crestone, Colorado, the new home for her followers. They had also incorporated alien and extraterrestrial mythos into what they preached, and the solo Mother God increased alien talk into her religious teachings. She called the new group “Mother God and the First Contact Ground Crew Team.” She claimed that she was here to welcome people home after being separated for 19 billion years.
After divorcing Amaranth, Amy went on to give the role of “Father God” to the subsequent men she dated after Amaranth.
PHOTOS: Dateline, YouTube