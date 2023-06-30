Kevin Jonas’ wife turned down her chance to be a Real Housewife, ‘they would kill me’

Danielle Jonas has been on reality tv before when she and her Jonas Brothers husband Kevin starred on Married to Jonas. She doesn’t want to be a housewife though.
Find out why she turned Bravo down…
Danielle and Kevin Jonas
Fans know Kevin Jonas as the oldest member of the boy band The Jonas Brothers. He met his wife in 2007 and 2 short years later married Danielle Deleasa in 2009… they have been together ever since.
Danielle has made a name for herself outside of being Kevin’s wife as she is the creator of jewelry company Danielle Jonas Co. The couple is fairly private now, but they did do a stint on reality tv back in the 2010’s.
Married to Jonas
Married to Jonas was a reality show that ran for two seasons back in 2012. The series aired on E! and was produced by Ryan Seacrest, much like the successful Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the time.
Frankie Jonas Recreating Married to Jonas Scenes Is the Only TikTok You Need to Watch Today https://t.co/Dt97AwTBl5
— E! News (@enews) December 19, 2020
IMDb describes their program as follows:
This reality series follows the couple two years into their marriage as they get ready to settle into their New Jersey home to live a happy suburban life. But finding the right mix of a `normal’ family life and stardom is not easy, especially when Kevin and younger brothers Joe and Nick head back into the studio to record new music. Kevin and Dani’s families are also featured on the show, and while Dani married into music royalty, Kevin married into a loud but loving Italian family led by overprotective father Bucky.
Say No to Housewives
Will we ever see Danielle Jonas back on reality tv? The answer depends on which series you want her to be a part of. News has just come out that she was offered a role on the Real Housewives of New Jersey and subsequently turned it down.
I was asked! But I think I would die in it. I think they would kill me. I probably would sit there just laughing.
Fans might find it interesting to note that she did make a cheeky comment while mentioning this… alluding to the fact that Married to Jonas could make its own comeback.
I’d rather [reboot] Married to Jonas than star on RHONJ.
Alright Danielle, we’ll take it!
