Hilary Duff attended The Era’s Tour “Taylor Swift is a monster!”

Hilary Duff attended The Era’s Tour over the weekend and gave a detailed review of the experience, calling Taylor Swift a “monster.”
“I don’t know how she does that every single night!”
Read more about the celeb’s concert outing here…
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff is best known for her time as a Y2K teen idol when she was the star of the Disney Channel’s The Lizzie McGuire series from 2001-2004. She also starred in A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen and Agent Cody Banks during that era.
Also a singer, the Laguna Beach theme songstress has stayed in the spotlight both with her music and her acting. Most recently she can be seen on TV Land’s Younger, and the Hulu reboot How I Met Your Father.
The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour has attracted many celebrities, and people in general – the concert series is expected to gross upwards of a billion dollars and has been hailed for boosting the economy in cities that haven’t had a “boom” since pre-COVID-19.
Dorit’s a Swiftie: Confirmed 🥰 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/1bLqaZMLCB
— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 5, 2023
With a set list of 44 songs spanning nearly 3.5 hours, Swift has been entertaining crowds of 70K+ fans in stadiums across the US since March of 2023.
Lauren Conrad and Hilary Duff on their way to the Eras tour tonight… they need the recreate this Us Weekly shoot with Taylor pic.twitter.com/WFphpQbTrg
— 💎 (@heidiwood_) August 5, 2023
Other notable celebrity attendees are Bravo’s own Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover who attended in New Jersey. Dorit Kemsley of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills attended the same show as Duff.
Taylor Swift is a monster
Hilary Duff gave a full review of the concert on her Instagram, and The Lizzie McGuire star was absolutely blown away.
In the video from her “very tired” morning after, Duff refers to Taylor Swift as a “monster” for being able to perform to that extent every night.
Hilary Duff loved #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kYAt4370v3
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 6, 2023
Last night was hard to even wrap my head around. The production was insane. Taylor is a monster, I don’t know she does that every single night. The show is sick. She is gorgeous. Fun. Effervescent. Everyone just feels… like… the whole place was just like a bundle of love. Everyone was just happy and accepted and like, sharing and celebrating and crying. It was like, I feel so lucky to have seen that. And I cannot freaking wait to bring (my daughter) Banks.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com