LINKS Gigi Hadid pregnant, Beardless Joe Manganiello, Summer and coronavirus…

CELEBITCHY – Though it has yet to be confirmed by the supermodel herself, news of Gigi Hadid pregnant has spread across the tabloids like the gossip wildfire it is. “Family sources” have shared that Gigi is apparently around 20 weeks along, so it looks like she got pregnant almost immediately after getting back with baby daddy Zayn Malik late last year
DLISTED – Sofia Vergara’s husband Joe Manganiello has shaved his omnipresent beard and does indeed look like a different person — but does this disprove the long-held fact that a man looks better with a beard than without?
VOX – There’s a whole bunch of misinformation out there about how hot weather will make everything better pandemic-wise. According to scientists and other people who know more than the hive mind, “summer weather may make the outdoors a little safer, but it won’t be enough to quash coronavirus on its own”
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.
REALITY TEA – “Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Want To Make A Baby During Coronavirus Quarantine” (and who knows, maybe they already have!)
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – In further Pump Rules news, Kristen Doute thinks that tabloids “are what is wrong with women’s body images,” and is calling them out for reporting that she might be pregnant
JEZEBEL – Yet another unexpected highlight of everyone being trapped at home during the still-expanding coronavirus pandemic: “Watching top woman athletes get wasted and talk shit on Instagram”
THE BLEMISH – Kylie Jenner was not ready for Megan Thee Stallion’s savage challenge
LAINEY GOSSIP – I’m not in love with this story about how petty Tom Cruise was about having to share a hotel room with Rob Lowe after the two of them were cast in The Outsiders, but I definitely have a crush on it
THE BLAST – Larsa Pippen’s thirst trap game is getting a good, solid workout these days
GO FUG YOURSELF – “Fug Nation Loves Cute Little Spring Dresses: Dress for the ability to leave the house that you want to see in the world”
(Photo credit: Gigi Hadid pregnant via Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.