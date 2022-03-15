90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Benjamin Rathbun is currently in jail in Michigan after he was arrested early this morning for a probation violation.
According to jail records, Ben was booked just after midnight, at which time he posed for the mug shot photo above. Jail records indicate that he was booked for operating under the influence and driving with a suspended license. However, the booking was actually for a probation violation from those charges, which were initially filed in 2020.
Ben was charged with OWPD (operating with the presence of drugs) and driving with a suspended/revoked license in November of 2020. The charges stemmed from an incident on September 16, 2020.
Ben would eventually plead guilty to a lesser charge of OWAI (operating while ability impaired) and the suspended license charge was dismissed.
He was sentenced to 18 months of probation in January of 2021. According to TMZ, Ben was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on February 7, 2022, but he failed to appear. As a result, the judge issued a bench warrant for Ben’s arrest. There was an arraignment on the bench warrant held on Monday, and Ben was booked just after midnight this morning.
It’s unclear what the alleged probation violation is. Court docket entries show that Ben has made multiple payments to the court, with his last one being November of last year. Perhaps they do not allow people on probation to write cringe-worthy train stories or use the Bible to woo girls 30 years younger?
Regardless, Ben is currently sitting in jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled for a show cause hearing in regards to his probation violation on March 21.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com