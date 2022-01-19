We have some wonderful news for everybody’s favorite international beekeeping couple! 90 Day Fiance Season 7’s Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu are expecting their first child together!
Anna made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram on Sunday. She shared a gallery of images that included a honeybee-themed onesie that reads: “FUTURE BEEKEEPER 2022.” The gallery also included a zoomed in look at a sonogram.
“Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May!” Anna wrote in the caption. “We are currently 22 weeks!”
The new addition means Anna will have four boys in her life — five if you count Mursel. 😉 As fans of the show are aware, Anna has three sons from a prior relationship: Joey, Gino and Leo.
As fans of the show are also aware, Anna talked on screen about not being able to carry a child of her own. Earlier this year, Anna and Mursel visited a CNY Fertility clinic during an episode of 90 Day Diaries. A few weeks after the episode dropped, Anna shared an update revealing that her and Mursel’s frozen embryos were on their way across the ocean!
“I’m feeling so emotional right now!” Anna captioned the gallery above. “Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today! Keep us in your prayers!”
According to her tags, Anna and Mursel went with a combination of CNY Fertility, Adonis Fertility International and ARKCryo.
Anna And Mursel After 90 Day Fiance
The pregnancy announcement is the latest chapter in the couple’s seemingly unlikely happily ever after. Since Anna and Mursel’s red flag-plagued relationship aired on 90 Day Fiance, the two of them have shared a long series of smile-inducing positive updates.
The Mistanoglus have opened a brick-and-mortar storefront for their Beauty And The Bees Honey brand. In addition, Mursel appears to be finding work doing carpentry projects.
As a fan of the show, Anna and Mursel’s mess of a relationship shown on screen was a bit disheartening. In my first post about the couple with exclusive details about their marriage, I shared my hopes for the duo:
I’m really nervous because I not only want Mursel and Anna to work out, but I also want to like them both. The current seasons of “Before the 90 Days” and “The Other Way” have broken fans’ hearts in so many ways! (Damn you Sumit!) I want all of us to have a reason to unite as a hive and bee able to genuinely pull for #Mursanna!
It took a while, but Mursanna finally delivered! 🙂
90 Day Fiance Cast Respond To Pregnancy
Anna’s pregnancy announcement post was flooded with congratulatory comments, including LOTS from the 90 Day Fiance franchise family. Here are some examples from other cast members:
