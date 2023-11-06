7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS Liz Johnston welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Brice Bolden

And baby makes 3! 7 Little Johnston‘s star Liz Johnston just welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Brice Bolden.
7 Little Johnstons
7 Little Johnstons is a TLC reality series that has ran for 13 seasons and is still popular to this day. Cameras follow the Johnston family, made up of 7 little people: the show contains the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs.
The Johnston family is made up of 2 parents and 5 kids. Parents Trent and Amber have 2 biological children named Jonah and Elizabeth, and 3 adopted children named Anna, Alex and Emma.
Elizabeth, who often goes by Liz, is 21 years old.
Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden
Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden have had an on again off again relationship for over 4 years. Though she has been consistently worried about his ability to financially provide, the two have stuck together; Johnston is an achondroplasia dwarf and Brice is of average height.
Earlier this year the pair announced that they were expecting. The 7 Little Johnston‘s star was pregnant with her first child when they dropped this adorable photoshoot on Instagram in September. Many were surprised by the news.
Rumors swirled when Johnston scrubbed all trace of Bolden from her social media pages, but it appears they have reconciled based on their latest life update. The two seem to be a united front as they become parents for the first time.
Leighton Drew Bolden
Welcome to the world Leighton Drew Bolden! Parents Liz and Brice welcomed the beautiful baby girl on November 3rd, 2023.
Below are photos that the couple shared to social media just a few hours ago. Leighton is adorable and “pure sweetness.” At 19 inches long, she is an average length of babies born today.
Many were quick to send their congrats, along with Little People Big World star Tori Roloff who commented:
toriroloff She is so perfect!! Congrats friends!!
Congratulations Liz and Brice on your bundle of joy!
