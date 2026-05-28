“𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥” – 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐆𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐚𝐲 𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐬

Gayle King (71) candidly shared deeply personal details about discovering her ex-husband’s affair with one of her close friends on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted by Alex Cooper.

Gayle recounted unexpectedly returning home with her children after a canceled flight and finding suspicious behavior from then-husband William. She immediately sensed something was wrong when she discovered the house alarm armed despite William being home.

“He comes flying out of the room,” Gayle recalled, saying he attempted to stop her from entering. She then searched the house and found one of her friends hiding behind a door. “There she is, cowering behind the door in my towel,” Gayle said.

Her primary concern during the confrontation was protecting her young children from witnessing the situation. She explained that her nanny helped remove the children from the home before events escalated. Police arrived after the home alarm was triggered during the incident.

She immediately close friend Oprah Winfrey for support, and Oprah encouraged her to confront the situation directly and contact the other woman’s husband.

Gayle and William divorced in 1993 after more than a decade of marriage. The couple shares two children. In 2016, William publicly apologized for his infidelity in a statement reported by multiple outlets.

The interview also touched on longstanding rumors surrounding Gayle and Oprah’s friendship. Gayle acknowledged that speculation about the pair being romantically involved “used to really bother” her, especially following her divorce. She said she once urged Oprah to publicly deny the rumors because they negatively affected her dating life.

“If we were gay, we would tell you,” Gayle said during the interview, emphasizing that the two women have simply maintained a close friendship for decades.

📸 Call Her Daddy/YouTube