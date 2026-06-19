‘𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬’ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨. 𝟒

#SLOMW star Jen Affleck is expanding her family once again!

The 27-year-old reality star revealed on June 18 that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Zac Affleck, sharing a series of maternity photos on Instagram that showed off her growing baby bump. Alongside the images, Affleck simply wrote, “Chapter Four 🤍.”

The announcement comes less than a year after the couple welcomed daughter Penelope in July 2025. Jen and Zac are already parents to Nora, 4, Luca, 2, and Penelope, who will soon celebrate her first birthday.

Several of Affleck’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmates quickly congratulated her in the comments. MomTok member Mayci Neeley wrote, “Congrats bb so happy for you,” while Jessi Ngatikaura commented, “So happy for you. Love you!”

The pregnancy announcement follows a turbulent period for Affleck and her husband. Throughout recent seasons of the Hulu reality series, viewers watched the couple navigate marital struggles, therapy, and public scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

Affleck has long spoken about her desire for a large family.

During a 2025 interview while expecting her third child, she said she and Zac felt another child was meant to join their family.

“While it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us,” Affleck told People at the time.

📸jenniferlaffleck