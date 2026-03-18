Taylor Frankie Paul’s Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Halts The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Taylor Frankie Paul is at the center of a new domestic violence investigation that has halted production on Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ raising serious questions about her future on television.

Police have confirmed an open domestic assault investigation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. The investigation stems from incidents reported on February 24 and 25, when police made contact with both individuals. Officials have stated that allegations were made by both parties, but have not released further details due to the ongoing nature of the case.

While specifics remain unclear, reports indicate the situation was serious enough to prompt law enforcement involvement and trigger broader consequences for Taylor’s professional projects.

The fallout was immediate for Taylor’s reality series. Filming for Season 5 of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ has been paused indefinitely as the investigation continues.

Sources say the cast and production team decided to halt filming until the situation is resolved. Some reports also suggest that tensions within the cast have grown.

This is not the first time Paul and Dakota’s relationship has drawn legal attention.

In 2023, Taylor was arrested following a domestic dispute involving Dakota. According to court documents, the incident included allegations of physical violence during an argument, some of which occurred in the presence of children. She later entered a plea in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge, allowing for potential dismissal if she meets certain conditions.

The couple, who share a young son, have had a highly public, on-again, off-again relationship that has been featured prominently on the show.

Taylor is set to star as the lead in the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ scheduled to premiere March 22, 2026.

Despite the controversy, the show is still expected to air. However, backlash has already begun online, with some viewers calling for the season to be canceled.

Additionally, Taylor has reportedly lost brand partnerships in the wake of the allegations, with Cinnabon being the first to cut ties with Taylor.

Taylor has not publicly addressed the specific allegations in detail, but she has acknowledged that she is going through a difficult time. She has also stated that she and Dakota are currently not in contact and are using third parties to communicate when necessary.

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing, and no formal charges related to the February 2026 incident have been announced.