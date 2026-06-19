Bunnie XO Says She and Jelly Roll Are Still Planning to Have a Baby Despite Divorce

Bunnie XO is opening up about her split from Jelly Roll and revealing that, despite their pending divorce, the couple is still moving forward with plans to have a child together.

During the June 18 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, addressed the end of her nearly decade-long marriage to the country star and shared details about their future plans as co-parents.

“You guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we’re still having a baby,” Bunnie said on the podcast. “We’re still having a baby together.” She added that Jelly Roll “has been so great about us still having a baby together” and said the two plan to raise their future child, whom she affectionately called “little Nugget,” as “one big happy family.”

The revelation comes just days after news broke that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee. Court records reportedly show the filing was made on May 18, with the couple listing May 9 as their date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences.

According to Bunnie, the divorce stemmed from an argument on Mother’s Day. She recalled telling her husband to “file the f—ing divorce papers” during the heated exchange, later admitting she spoke out of anger and frustration. “It was not mutual,” she said, explaining that she felt blindsided when he followed through with the filing.

Despite the breakup, Bunnie emphasized that there was no infidelity involved.

“So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered,” she said. “We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person.”

The podcast host also shared the emotional toll of the couple’s fertility journey. Bunnie revealed that she and Jelly Roll have lost four embryos during IVF treatments and undergone three embryo transfers. She described the process as one of the most difficult experiences of her life.

“I’ve never talked about this, but J and I have lost four embryos,” she said, explaining that the losses left her emotionally, physically and spiritually devastated.

Bunnie said the shared heartbreak of infertility strengthened their bond, even as their marriage struggled. “In a way, I kind of think J and I are trauma-bonded,” she told listeners.

The couple married in Las Vegas in 2016 and renewed their vows in 2023 after previously separating and reconciling. Throughout their relationship, they have been candid about the challenges they faced, including past relationship struggles and Jelly Roll’s journey to sobriety.

While their marriage is ending, both appear committed to maintaining a close friendship and building a family together. Bunnie said she has no intention of letting the divorce derail her dream of becoming a mother, calling the prospect of raising a child “the biggest gift” she can imagine.