Who are the coaches for season 23 of The Voice? Blake Shelton’s final season

The Voice is returning with season 23 and it is set to be the biggest yet!
Country singer Blake Shelton’s final season welcomes two new coaches, see who they are below:
Blake Shelton’s final season
Gwen Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice for 12 years.
The Boys’ Round Here singer has won the series 10 times by successfully coaching nearly half his contestants straight to the top honor.
Possibly his most famous winner, season 3’s Cassadee Pope was nominated for a Grammy. So why would Blake want to give this all up? Shelton says it’s to “focus on his family.”
Stefani shared her thoughts on the announcement
It’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do
Kelly Clarkson
American Idol season one winner Kelly Clarkson will return as a coach in season 23. Clarkson won her debut season, number 14, with Brynn Cartelli who was only 16 at the time.
Kelly Clarkson also coached the first singing group to win The Voice. ‘Girl Named Tom’ has since started a national tour and performed at the Grand Ole Opry.
Chance the Rapper
New to The Voice season 23 is Chance the Rapper. Chance has been a judge on another reality singing competition, Netflix Rhythm + Flow, so he comes with experience.
Chance the Rapper will be sitting in one of the vacant seats of ex-coaches John Legend and Camilla Cabello.
Niall Horan
Last but not least, the newest addition to NBC’s The Voice is a reality music competition winner himself. Niall Horan won X-Factor with his band One Direction in 2010.
Horan has gone on to have a successful solo career. This will be his first time coaching other singers.
The Voice will air on NBC March 6, Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com