Here are the details on the drama going on between Doja Cat and 17-year-old Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on the show:
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Noah shared on TikTok to his 26.6 million followers private DMs from Doja Cat (26) asking for information about his costar Joseph Quinn (29,) who plays Eddie. It looks like she was trying to get the teenager to play match-maker for her. Of course, the TikTok went viral.
“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” Doja cat wrote him in private messages. Noah replied to her “LMAOO slide into his dms.”
Doja replied that she couldn’t find Joseph’s social media accounts to slide into. Noah hit her back with a link to Joseph’s Instagram which is @josephquinn and has 5.5 million follower.
Doja Cat reacted to the leaked messages by addressing the situation on TikTok live. She said she had tried and failed to make a TikTok video about the situation.
“To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over 21,” Doja Cat said on her live stream.
When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb sh!t. I’m, like, trying to be super fair. You do dumb sh!t, you say dumb sh!t, you f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again.”
“That’s like borderline snake sh!t. That’s like weasel sh!t,” Doja said about the teen sharing private DMs with the world. “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”
— yopppَ (@watermsugar) July 8, 2022
Noah has taken down his TikTok showing the private DMs and has not addressed the issue further.