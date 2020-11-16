LINKS Trump conceded, The Crown red carpet pics, Jason Momoa buzz…

VOX – To everyone’s surprise, Trump conceded the 2020 presidential election yesterday (on Twitter, of course), before everyone pointed out what he said and he tried to take it back. Of course, America’s current president acknowledged Joe Biden’s win in a sentence where he also claimed the election was rigged…but it’s a start
DLISTED – To no one’s surprise, it turns out Lil Pump — who you may remember endorsed America’s current president a couple of weeks before the election, and was then referred to at a rally as “Lil Pimp” — did not vote in the 2020 election and in fact is not registered to vote at all
CELEBITCHY – A week after having a weird-but-entertaining food meltdown on Twitter, Alton Brown would like you to know he is sorry for having a post-election meltdown on Twitter, during which he tried to joke about a coming American Holocaust, whether Americans would get to pick which concentration camps they get sent to, and how designer the uniforms will be
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is about three lies short of tying herself into a literal knot avoiding or obfuscating questions about the current president’s dwindling attempts at overturning the 2020 presidential election (the one the current president lost)
LAINEY GOSSIP – Emma Corrin’s outfit from The Crown Season 4 at-home premiere — a custom Miu Miu — is “is fire and ice and bombs and all of it and everything”
GO FUG YOURSELF – “Assuming People’s Sexiest Man Alive isn’t Gritty, or Steve Kornacki, or anyone else causing Twitter to erupt in the past week, Jason Momoa has a pretty good shot. His Super Bowl ad was one of the best. He’s in a ridiculous Apple+ show, See, that got a second season…he’s in Dune, and everyone else from Dune is getting a lot of cover attention right now; he’s doing an Aquaman sequel and a Justice League TV show of some ilk; he’s cultivated something of a He-Man With a Big Mushy Heart aura; and he was reigning champ John Legend’s suggestion”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Party Down South & The Challenge Star Mattie Breaux Reacts After Being Sentenced to Jail Time for 3rd DUI”
REALITY TEA – Meghan King Edmonds is facing a wee bit of criticism for revealing that she went to her son’s (indoor) soccer game after being exposed to COVID and before getting back the test that confirmed she does indeed have COVID
JEZEBEL – “Melissa McCarthy Is Very Sorry for Accidentally Being Involved With a Homophobic, Anti-Abortion Charity”
THE BLAST – “Selma Blair Gets Wet In Cheeky Golden Hour Shots”
(Photo credit: C-SPAN)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.