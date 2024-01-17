RHONY Tinsley Mortimer stepchildren details from marriage to Robert Bovard

Tinsley Mortimer is a stepmother! The legacy Real Housewives of New York star is giving fans an inside glimpse into life with her stepchildren from new husband Robert Bovard. The reality star and socialite says that it is “way too busy.”
Keep scrolling to see her new video and find out what Tinsley’s step kids really think of her…
Tinsley Mortimer Robert Bovard wedding
Tinsley Mortimer is a socialite that was at the height of popularity during the iconic Y2K era. Attending red carpet events with the likes of Paris and Nicole Hilton, Mortimer was an easy choice when they were casting for the Real Housewives of New York season 9.
Mortimer was on RHONY for 4 seasons (9-12), ultimately leaving to pursue a relationship with her then-boyfriend Scott Kluth. She and “the coupon king” moved to his home city of Chicago, but they never made it down the aisle. The pair called it official quits in 2021.
Tinsley Mortimer got her dream come true (finally!) when she got engaged to the president of an iron and steel company named Robert Bovard. Bovard was previously married to Mary Dial Bovard. Mary died of a brain tumor on June 5, 2021, leaving Robert a widow.
Bovard and Mortimer wed Nov. 11, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida. It is a second wedding for both parties.
Tinsley Mortimer’s stepchildren
Tinsley Mortimer is sharing the first glimpse into what life is like with stepchildren. In a new Instagram post, the Real Housewives of New York star shared paid content she made with the help of her new “kids.”
Below Mortimer solicits @gdefy shoes with veroshock technology and tells the story about her new priorities after marriage, which now includes working out and “destressing” when the “kids are at school.” (We love that Tinsley refers to them as her kids!”)
Her relationship with step kids seems to be GREAT because they actually helped her create the content that she posted above. Tinsley tells fans:
my 9 year old stepson filmed this on holiday break and the twins (6) want you to know I missed the basketball shot!
Her step son’s name is Robert Dennis Bovard Jr. and the twins are named Mary Ellison Bovard and Ruth Dennis Bovard. We are happy to see that this blended family is thriving!
RHONY alum and Tinsley’s bestie Leah McSweeney confirmed in the comments:
The best step mama ever ❤️❤️❤️
