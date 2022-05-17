When Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa started dating her fiancé Lius Ruelas everything seemed to too good to be true, and maybe it is. Soon enough, reports flooded in from exes about the disturbing behavior in Luis’ past. During the third part of the 12th season of the show Luis will take the hot seat with Andy Cohen and answer for some of his most concerning accusations. What has Luis been accused of by his exes and others?
Road Roage Incident
In April 2021 Page Six published information they found in a police report from August 2018 where Luis was charged with simple assault in a road rage incident.
The confrontation occurred in Allendale, New Jersey after a man named Jesse Palmieri stopped to avoid hitting a squirrel. When Luis tried to pass Jesse, Jesse flipped the bird at Luis. This angered Luis, so he got out of his car and allegedly “charged at Jesse’s driver side door.”
The men then got into a verbal argument, and Jesse claims that as he was trying to roll up his window, Luis was able to strike him in the head and knock his sunglasses off.
In December 2018 Luis pleaded guilty to “disturbing the peace,” and paid a $325 fine.
Allegations of Control and Abuse
Two of Luis’ exes have accused him of controlling and abusive behavior and having an insatiable desire for sex. One of them even sued him.
In 2020 Luis’ ex Vanessa Reiser filed a lawsuit against Luis, which was settled for an undisclosed amount a few months later. In the suit, she accused Luis of locking her out of her apartment and then trying to convince her to stay in the relationship with gifts.
She also accused him of sabotaging her career by setting up a business for her that he claimed would be in her name but was actually in his name.
The lawsuit claims he did this “with the intent to destroy and tortuously interfere with [her] business as a licensed social worker and to seek personal revenge against [her],” according to The Sun. She also said he tried to ruin her reputation with her friends.
“He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” she added in the lawsuit. “If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”
Vanessa is now a licensed clinical therapist who specializes in narcissistic abuse. In April 2022 she was a guest on RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey’s podcast Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey.
A source spoke with Page Six about another ex, Paula Sanchez, who says he was always demanding sex with her. He also allegedly lovebombed her with gifts and over-the-top behavior. She thought everything was fine until he suddenly left her in 2018.
On the show Margaret Jacobs brought up an accusation that Luis abused a woman in front of her children. When Luis was confronted about this by Tiki Barber, Luis responded with “There’s no physical violence. There’s no truth to that. There’s a couple of very angry exes [who are] very thirsty for attention, so no.”
He didn’t stop there, however. Luis went further by accusing this unnamed ex of something: “Let me let you in on a little secret: the girl you’re referring to, I heard a rumor that she stabbed her husband with a butcher knife. While I was dating her, [I heard] a rumor about it.”
The Warrior Camp video
A video that Luis made to an ex while attending a men’s “Warrior Camp” retreat raised concern with the cast members this season. It immediately became a topic of conversation and Margaret Jacobs in particular pushed for Luis to explain what was going on with the video.
In the video, Luis is shirtless on the beach surrounded by other men apologizing and making promises to a woman.
What does Teresa think?
As for Teresa, she still seems loved-up in her relationship with Luis. She gushed to him in an April 2022 birthday post: “Happy Birthday🎂 my Love ❤️ you have no idea how you’ve changed my life.”
“I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled,” she continued. “You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored.”
During the finale episode of Season 12, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga confronted Luis about some of the alleged things from his past, reasoning with him that some of it “must be true.” Luis admitted that he hasn’t always been a “crown of a man,” but explained that he promised to love Teresa and always be there for her. “The amount of sleepless nights I’ve had, you know, trying to manifest the right woman in my life, I just want to ensure you that I will always be there for her, I won’t let her down,” Luis assured Joe. “I will love her every second of the day because she deserves that.”