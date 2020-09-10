LINKS RHOBH new cast, Dorinda Medley returning?, Trump Covid questions…

RHOBH new cast 1

JEZEBELOne especially “ingenious” idea as regards the RHOBH new cast? “Blow it up and start over,” which OK is maybe not super ingenious but should probably be a mandatory action for every reality show with a season number in the double digits

REALITY TEAIn related and backpedaling news, Andy Cohen apparently thinks Dorinda Medley was an “iconic” cast member who was simply “in a bad place” this past year and will hopefully “rejoin the show at some point”

CELEBITCHYThe headline almost says it all: “Should Bob Woodward have revealed his damaging info about Trump months ago?” Let’s answer that question with another question: if Woodward had come forward last spring, would fewer than 192,000 Americans be dead of coronavirus?

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP“Collin Gosselin Accuses His Dad Jon Gosselin of Physically Abusing Him, Prompting Investigation; Jon’s Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Speaks Out”



VOXA headline to precipitate panic: “A third of Americans might refuse a Covid-19 vaccine. How screwed are we?” Followed by the ever-important subhead: “There’s still time to get this right”

DLISTEDYou will no doubt be shocked to learn that Lori Loughlin is having a hard time grasping with the concept of spending the holidays in prison

LAINEY GOSSIPComing in hot from the frozen north: Canada’s Drag Race just crowned its First Ever Drag Superstar, and here she is in one of her first interviews since winning the big prize

GO FUG YOURSELFSelena Gomez looks kind of like Christina Ricci in The Addams Family, and kind of like Selma Hayek playing Frida Kahlo — no shade in either instance; those were both iconic roles — but yes, she does indeed also look “lovely on the cover of Allure

THE BLASTSavannah Chrisley would very much like you to underestimate her

