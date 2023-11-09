There’s a new dating show coming out starring Lena the Plug and her husband, porn star Adam22. The winner gets to have a threesome with the couple and the finale will be featured exclusively on their paid Only Fans.
For the Love of Lena premieres soon.
Find out more about the famous couple’s series here…
Who are Lena the Plug and Adam22
Adam22, 39, and Lena the Plug, 32, are best known for their YouTube videos. Adam Grandmaison is the host of the popular podcast No Jumper and has more than 4.6 million subscribers. They couple also has a podcast together, Plug Talk, where things also get X-rated.
Discussions are held with random women before they engage in intercourse.
The couple skyrocketed to fame when it got around that Adam let Lena perform on camera with Only Fans creator Jason Luv. While some saw the move as “alpha,” others in the media, such as Andrew Tate, felt that it was a bad look for the YouTuber.
Despite their unconventional relationship, the two got married in May 2023 after 7 years together. They also have a child, Parker Ann, born in 2020. While the two are in the adult entertainment industry they like to consider themselves in a traditional relationship. Much of their content is produced together.
For the Love of Lena
The controversial pair are moving into a new realm, reality television. Yes, announced in November 2023, Lena the Plug and Adam22 are debuting a dating reality competition series called For the Love of Lena.
Fans wont be surprised by the unsavory premise: the winner gets to join the married couple in a threesome.
10 men will compete for a grand prize… the prize being a spot in between Adam and Lena in bed. Cast members include TikToker Cripmac and porn star John Legendary.
The series will debut on YouTube (of course) and they will be posting their first MMF video, filmed with the winner, to their Only Fans. This will be the first reality show to offer the season finale behind a paywall.
