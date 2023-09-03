JERSEY SHORE Who is Pauly D’s baby mama? See photos of her and his daughter

On Jersey Shore Family Vacation there is much talk about how the group are now mostly parents. Who is the woman who made Pauly D a dad?
See photos of his baby mama and his 10 year old daughter, here…
Amanda Markert
Amanda Markert was a cocktail waitress at a nightclub before she became a famous “baby mama.” She currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia where she raises her kids (somewhat) outside of the public eye.
Markert originally hooked up with the Jersey Shore star in August of 2012, at The Pool After Dark nightclub in Atlantic City. The two remained in contact for a year after that, when Pauly D learned that he was going to be a father.
Pauly D becomes a dad
Amabella Sophia was born in May 2013 to the Jersey Shore DJ extraordinaire. When the news made headlines, many claimed that it was a paternity “shocker” and that he had fathered a “love child.”
Because she was conceived as part of a one night stand, paternity was definitely a question in this situation. Pauly D received the results that he was her dad a few months after the baby was born.
In yet another scandal, TMZ uncovered info that Pauly D tried to get Markert to have an abortion when she was pregnant with Amabella.
Markert reportedly wanted to sell some incriminating text messages from Pauly D that asked her to terminate the pregnancy, though she obviously did not cooperate.
It’s possible she kept the child because of her Christian faith. Her Instagram bio is currently a religious quote:
“Only one life, ’twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last”. † C.T. Studd
Family Vacation
Amanda Markert, who has a page under the name “Amanda Lynn,” still frequently posts on social media. Recently it appears she has been happy sharing photos of her three children, in between selfies (thirst traps?)
While Amanda has full custody of Amabella, DJ Pauly D does get to spend time with his daughter. Recently he was present for her birthday party.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com