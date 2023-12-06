Howard Stern Show makeup artist Ralph Cirella dead at 58

Actor and Howard Stern Show makeup artist Ralph Cirella has died unexpectedly at the age of 58. The news was announced on social media by longtime friend John Stamos.
Ralph Cirella
Howard Stern Show makeup artist Ralph Cirella has died at the age of 58. Cirella was a staple of the show and part of Howard Stern‘s inner circle for decades. Born on April 20, 1965, the stylist and actor was originally from New Jersey.
Stern addressed the loss on his Tuesday night Podcast saying Cirella’s “heart gave out” Tuesday morning during a routine procedure.
Cirella was being treated for a “rare” lymphoma that the shock-jock claims was “curable and treatable.” Stern said he was “angry” that Cirella waited way too long to address the important health issue.
Twitter celebrity SHABOOTY tweeted his shock:
John Stamos Ralph Cirella death announcement
The news of Ralph Cirella’s death was announced on social media by his dear friend, Full House star John Stamos. In the Instagram post below from December 6, 2023, the actor details the heartbreaking story of Cirella’s “sudden” passing:
At the painfully young age of 58, my dear friend, Ralph Cirella, was suddenly taken from us, leaving us all in a state of profound shock. He was, without a doubt, a one-of-a-kind soul. Ralph wasn’t just a friend; he was family. My mother adored him, and I’ll always cherish the memory of her affectionately mistaking his “berry” for a piece of red jello on his upper lip, playfully attempting to wipe it away.
When met in the old days where he worked his magic as a makeup artist for Howard Stern’s Channel 9 show. I can vividly recall how he transformed Howard into a perfect replica of Larry King, showcasing his exceptional talent and creativity. From the day forward, we were life long friends, I just wished he lived longer.
Ralph possessed an abundance of untapped potential, but he grappled with finding the motivation to fully realize it—a painful reality that we all witnessed. It serves as a poignant reminder of life’s unpredictability and the importance of not only pursuing our dreams but also seeing them through to the end.
My heart aches at the thought of Ralph departing this world alone, without ever experiencing the deep love he undeniably deserved. In our final exchange, I shared a story about someone who called me lucky. When I asked why, their response was simple and profound: “Because you’re friends with Ralph from the Howard Stern show.” And they were absolutely right.
My dear friend, I will miss you so much. I love you, Ralphie boy. Rest in peace.
HEY NOW XO
RIP Ralph Cirella!
